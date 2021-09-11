Bucs storm back to beat Gadsden City

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover tight end/fullback Sky Niblett (6) carries the ball in the Buccaneers opening game against North Gwinnett (Ga.) during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

GADSDEN -- Hoover High School scored 28 points in the third quarter to erase a 14-9 halftime deficit and move to 4-0 with a 44-17 win at Gadsden City on Friday night.

Gadsden City (1-3, 0-2 in Class 7A, Region 3) hoped to put the state on upset alert in the first half when CJ Miller broke an 82-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left in the first quarter and the Titans built a 14-9 lead at the half. The Bucs' points came off a touchdown and safety.

Coming out of halftime, Hoover (4-0, 2-0 in region) capitalized on a turnover, the Bucs scoring from 8 yards to take a 16-14 lead in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Hoover scored three times in the final six minutes of the quarter to break the game open.

Bennett Meredith hit Sky Niblett on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-14 before Hoover closed the third quarter with a 65-yard interception return by Bradley Shaw.

Gabriel Britto added a 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Hoover stretched its lead with a 23-yard touchdown from Meredith to Cotton Peters in the final two minutes.

Next week, Hoover visits Oak Mountain in a matchup of 4-0 teams.