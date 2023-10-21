Big 3rd quarter sends Bucs to victory

1 of 27
Hoover wide receiver Fred Dunson (0) scores during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.
Hoover wide receiver DeMarion Gardner (18) is dragged down by a Chelsea player during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea safety Drew Cheslock (16) stops Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) tries to break free from Chelsea defensive end Carson Vickers (52) during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea quarterback Miller Bauman (10) is brought down by a Hoover defender during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover defensive back Jamar Moultrie (2) tackles Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) after a short gain during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea wide receiver Jaxon Shuttlesworth (17) brings down a pass as Hoover defensive back Jeremy Cook (5) defends during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Action during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) grabs a long pass during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Fred Dunson (0) is brought down after a short gain during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) drags two Chelsea defenders downfield after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Members of the Chelsea band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea linebacker Cole Hodgens (11) breaks up a pass intended for Hoover tight end Christopher Warren (1) during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea captains enter the field during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.
Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) brings down a Chelsea ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.
Members of the Chelsea band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.
Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.
Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback (10) sprints downfield during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.
Chelsea safety Owen Key (5) pursues Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) breaks through the Chelsea defense on his way to a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Fred Dunson (0) looks for running room as Chelsea safety Drew Cheslock (16) closes in during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea defensive end Romello Cooper (44) stops a Hoover ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Chelsea safety Drew Cheslock (16) squares up a Hoover running back during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) sprints downfield during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
Action during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.
CHELSEA – The Hoover High School strengthened its playoff hopes with a convincing 41-7 win over Chelsea on Friday night.
The Bucs led 14-7 at halftime, but scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away.
Hoover improves to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in Class 7A, Region 3. The win is the Bucs’ third straight after a 1-5 start.
The loss is Chelsea’s fifth consecutive, as the Hornets are now 2-7 overall and 1-5 in region.
The game was tight for the first two quarters. The opening possession for both squads resulted in a special teams stop and the first quarter ended with no score.
Early in the second quarter, Hoover’s Jonah Winston began what would be an explosive night. He took a direct snap and kept the ball on a zone read play, darting 67 yards for the score to make it 7-0.
Chelsea responded, driving down the field and scoring on a nice throwback from Carter Dotson to Nick Sulenski. Dotson rolled to his right and threw back to the left, to a waiting and open Sulenski to tie the game.
Winston took another direct snap and scored his second touchdown of the night, running 48 yards to give the Bucs a 14-7 edge.
Shortly before the half, Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback hit Jordan Woolen on a deep pass to get the Bucs close, but a missed field goal at the horn kept the score at 14-7.
Hoover dominated the third quarter, though. Winston ran it for 35 yards to make it 21-7, before Fred Dunson got in on the action. Dunson took a direct snap and scored from 10 yards out, pushing the score to 28-7. Dunson scored again later in the quarter, as the Bucs ran a double reverse. Schuback took the second toss and slung it to a wide open Dunson for a 28-yard score and a 34-7 lead.
Bradley Shaw capped off the scoring with a 38-yard interception return for touchdown in the final quarter.
Both teams wrap up the regular season at home next week, with Hoover hosting Thompson and Chelsea playing host to Hewitt-Trussville.