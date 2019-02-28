Bucs falter in state semifinal

× 1 of 20 Expand Kamp Fender Ahman Ellington (1) makes room for himself as he drives the lane during an AHSAA class 7A semifinal basketball game between Hoover and Baker on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender) × 2 of 20 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Ahman Ellington (1) shoots from three point land during an AHSAA class 7A semifinal basketball game between Hoover and Baker on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender) × 3 of 20 Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Jeremiah Davis (4) penetrates the defense during an AHSAA class 7A semifinal basketball game between Hoover and Baker on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. BIRMINGHAM -- The Hoover High School boys basketball team won't be joining the Hoover girls in the Class 7A state finals on Saturday.

The Buccaneers watched a nine-point, third-quarter lead slip away en route to a 59-55 loss to Baker in Thursday's state semifinal at Legacy Arena.

"I want to make sure we give credit to Baker because they came out and did what they needed to do," Hoover head coach Charles Burkett said. "But for us, I think we just simply wasn't there the whole game. I mean, I think we got caught up in the hoopla and we didn't execute."

Two free throws from senior Ahman Ellington gave the Bucs a 41-32 advantage with a minute remaining in the third period.

But Baker didn't wilt.

It closed the frame on a 5-0 run that was highlighted by a 3-pointer from Christian Bedgood, who recorded a team-high 20 points.

The Hornets trailed 41-37 with a quarter to play.

"I didn't think we were out of it," Baker head coach Christian Armstrong said. "We've played a lot of games from behind, especially early in the year when we were struggling. I mean, we knew what it takes."

It took driving to the basket for layups, drawing fouls and earning shots at the free-throw line.

Baker went 13-of-16 from the charity stripe in the game. Bedgood and Jalen Lilly both sank a pair of free throws in the final minute to pull away.

"We work on that every day at practice," Lilly said of his clutch shots.

Baker outscored Hoover 22-14 in the final frame, though Ellington did his best to keep his team in the game. Hoover's senior guard scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter.

It was the two shots he didn't make, however, that proved most decisive. Ellington missed a pair of throws with 23 seconds left in the game that would have tied it at 57-57.

Hoover (24-9) recovered possession after the second miss, but Ellington stepped out of bounds and turned the ball over.

"We hadn't played this way in a while," Burkett said. "I think we didn't shoot it well. But we've had games when we didn't shoot it well, but we wasn't locked in mentally like we're supposed to be."

C.J. Melton, another senior, joined Ellington in double figures. He tallied 12 points to go along with nine assists. DJ Fairley contributed eight points.

Even though his prep career came to a bitter end on Thursday, Ellington characterized his time in the Hoover program as "special."

"I've been through a lot with Coach Burkett, a lot of experiences," Ellington said. "I'm sad that it had to end this way."

Hoover entered the season with realistic expectations. The Bucs graduated three seniors from last year's team -- Trey Jemison, Jamari Blackmon and Marion Humphrey -- who rank among the best in program history.

"This was a rebuilding year for us," Burkett said. "To actually make it here, back here with these guys, I mean, you can't forget the fact that we had a special season."

Baker (21-13) will face Mountain Brook on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the state final at Legacy Arena.