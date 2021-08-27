Big plays, stout defense lift Bucs

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover tight end/fullback Sky Niblett (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game with Alpharetta High School on Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Homecoming King is escorted by his mother at halftime during a game with Alpharetta High School on Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson The 2021 Hoover High School Homecoming Queens poses with her dad after being crowned at halftime during a game with Alpharetta High School on Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover long snapper Carter Milliron (52) and Hoover kicker Peyton Argent (37) discuss strategy during a game with Alpharetta High School on Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, HOOVER – All three phases contributed in a major way in Hoover High School’s 35-7 win over Alpharetta (Ga.) on Friday night at the Hoover Met.

The offense scored four times through the air, the starting defense surrendered almost nothing and special teams had two significant plays in the contest.

“When we’re all doing our jobs on each side of the field, it’s amazing,” Hoover tight end Sky Niblett said following the game.

Niblett scored two of those touchdowns, catching a 12-yard pass from Bennett Meredith in the first quarter and a 10-yard route in the third quarter. Meredith connected with KJ Law for two other scores, a 10-yard strike and a 52-yard deep ball in the first half.

Meredith finished an efficient night by completing 12-of-16 passes — including his last seven in a row — for 162 yards and four touchdowns.

The starting defense for Hoover (2-0) allowed less than 100 yards through the first three quarters of the contest.

Jacob Finley set the tone early with an interception in the first quarter, which set up Hoover’s first score of the game. Terrell Jones, Markus Clark and Kaleb Jackson all notched sacks in the contest as well.

The Bucs have allowed 21 total points over their first two games under new defensive coordinator Chad Merrill.

“I am [happy] and the thing is, we missed some tackles early in the game,” head coach Josh Niblett said. “We’ve got to make those tackles, but I’m proud of our kids, proud of our defensive staff and our kids knowing what we’re doing.”

On the special teams side, Jack Lamey blocked a punt late in the first quarter, giving the Bucs a short field. Two plays later, Hoover increased its lead to 14-0.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, Ahamari Williams received the kick near the goal line and shot right through the middle of the Alpharetta coverage unit, making it 99 yards to the end zone to extend Hoover’s lead to 28-0.

Niblett said the players believe in the importance of special teams and the opportunity of making a difference with that unit.

“I can’t say enough about coach [Michael] Brown and the staff and what they do with our kids,” he said. “Our kids believe in what we do.”

Williams’ kickoff would have been his second score of the night, had a long run of his not been called back on a penalty in the first half. He finished with 34 yards on six carries. Lamarion McCammon was the Bucs’ leading rusher, going for 38 yards on five totes.

Alpharetta is coached by Jason Kervin, former offensive coordinator at Hoover. Ben Guthrie completed 11-of-18 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown to Garrett Young in the fourth quarter. Amauri Henderson led the Raiders with 32 yards on five carries.

Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play next week, as the Bucs host Vestavia Hills in a premier rivalry game.

“They understand what we’re about to go into and what we’re about to play and the track that we’re on and where we want to be at the end,” Niblett said.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.