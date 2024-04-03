Bucs recognize 5 college signees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics Hoover HIgh School honored five college signees on April 1, 2024.

Hoover High School held a ceremony Monday to honor five student-athletes heading to play in college. Three of the five are track and field athletes, while one each from the tennis and soccer teams were part of the signing as well.

AJ Abram: University of Alabama at Huntsville, Track and Field

McKenzie Blackledge: Georgia Tech, Track and Field

Tamsyn Gibbs: University of Alabama at Huntsville, Track and Field

Laci Pyron: Spring Hill College, Tennis

Nneka Udeh: Bellhaven University, Soccer