Bucs recognize 5 college signees

Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics
Hoover HIgh School honored five college signees on April 1, 2024.
Hoover High School held a ceremony Monday to honor five student-athletes heading to play in college. Three of the five are track and field athletes, while one each from the tennis and soccer teams were part of the signing as well.
AJ Abram: University of Alabama at Huntsville, Track and Field
McKenzie Blackledge: Georgia Tech, Track and Field
Tamsyn Gibbs: University of Alabama at Huntsville, Track and Field
Laci Pyron: Spring Hill College, Tennis
Nneka Udeh: Bellhaven University, Soccer