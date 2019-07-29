Bucs fueled by semifinal loss, aiming for region repeat

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Jeppa Kilgore (51) is one of four linebackers returning with experience.

The elephant in the room has been addressed.

After winning back-to-back Class 7A state championships in 2017 and 2018, Thompson High School dethroned the Hoover football team in the semifinals last fall. The Warriors engineered a last-minute comeback, denying the Bucs a shot at a three-peat.

Head coach Josh Niblett did not shy away from that disappointment over the winter. In fact, he embraced it.

“Our biggest thing in order to move forward is to own it,” said Niblett, who enters his 12th season at Hoover. “We’ve got to own who we are in order to become who we want to be. We’re working hard at that.”

Last season was the first since 1999 that Hoover failed to win at least 10 games on the field. But for a program that has made 16 appearances in the state championship game — and won 11 of them — in the last 19 years, the expectation is to return to that level.

“I’ve always said it’s harder to stay on top than it is to get there,” Niblett said.

OFFENSE

Hoover’s offense averaged over 32 points per game last year. It stands to reason that number could rise this fall with the return of quarterback Robby Ashford, a dual-sport star who committed to Ole Miss over the summer.

Niblett lauded Ashford’s improvement over the last year — physically, mentally and emotionally.

“He’s matured a whole lot,” Niblett said. “He was the starting quarterback for Hoover High School [last year] and he wasn’t even driving.”

Ashford’s development will be tested from the get-go in 2019, as the Bucs face the dilemma of returning a limited amount of experience at the wide receiver position. The likes of Shedrick Jackson (Auburn) and George Pickens (Georgia) have moved on to SEC schools, leaving roles for new players to step into. Niblett mentioned Jamari Buye, Cooper Tullo and Malik Thomas among the receivers to watch in the fall.

Hoover also has to replace a great deal of production in the backfield following the graduation of Larry McCammon. Senior Anthony Hayes and junior Dylan Pauly seem poised to step into that lead back role, as they possess speed and physicality.

“He’s a guy who I think can be really, really good for us,” Niblett said of Pauly.

Massiah Tolen is also back and should garner touches.

Along the offensive line, David Bodden and Harrison Ozgun are back, but Niblett said the unit as a whole is a “tight-knit group.”

“Offensively, we’ve got to put our kids in the best situations that we can, get really good at what we do, play with as much tempo as we can,” Niblett said.

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Pinson Valley vs Hoover Football Hoover’s defense is more comfortable entering year two under coordinator Chad McGehee

DEFENSE

Hoover’s defense was in transition last season under first-year coordinator Chad McGehee, but the Bucs improved throughout the season. They allowed 23 points per contest but held three of their final five regular season opponents to seven points.

Niblett assures that coaches and players are much more comfortable entering the second season with McGehee.

“The biggest thing for Chad was knowing his personnel,” Niblett said. “Now our kids understand how it all fits and we’re starting to evolve into more stuff.”

The Bucs return a wealth of experience in the secondary, with Kory Chapman, Codey Martin and Seth Parker all back.

There’s also plenty of experience at the linebacker spots, with Jeppa Kilgore, Josh Smith, Aarren Smith and Marcus Williams all returning. Along the defensive line, Sam Suswam, Joseph Davis and Drew Tountasakis are seniors expected to make an impact.

If Niblett has a concern defensively, it’s regarding the players that Hoover will get valuable repetitions from once the starters hit the sidelines.

“We’ve got to create some depth defensively,” he said. “You’re only as good as your twos [backups].”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Hoover has enjoyed the talents of Barret Pickering and Will Reichard the last several years, with each now kicking at Nebraska and Alabama, respectively. Now, the Bucs will turn to Constantine Hontzas to handle the punting and kicking duties.

“He’s been waiting in the wings,” Niblett said. “He hit some big field goals in JV last year.”

Carter Milliron and Carter Short will battle to replace Ben Hendrix as the team’s long snapper.

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover Football Kory Chapman (22) leads a talented and experienced secondary.

SCHEDULE

Hoover reclaimed its 7A, Region 3 title from Thompson last fall and is looking to repeat as region champs for the first time since winning three in a row from 2012-14.

The Bucs begin region play at Thompson on Sept. 6, with other road games set against Tuscaloosa County and Mountain Brook. Home region games will be against Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills.

As if that wasn’t challenging enough, the Bucs have a difficult set of games outside of the region as well. Hoover will open the season Aug. 23 at the Cramton Bowl against reigning 7A champ Central-Phenix City. The following week, Hoover will head to Milton, Georgia, to play Cocoa (Florida) as part of the Freedom Bowl. The Bucs conclude the season Nov. 1 by hosting national powerhouse IMG Academy.