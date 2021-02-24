Bucs a ‘fun’ group to coach for Moseley entering 2021

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s JD Shanlever makes a throw to third base from the mound as the Bucs run through defensive drills during practice on Feb. 2.

Adam Moseley leaves the ballpark each day with the same thought in his mind about his 2021 Hoover High School baseball team.

“Incredibly fun to be around,” he said. “It is a group of guys that truly enjoy being around each other, whether that’s just they’re excited to be playing again or they genuinely love being around each other.”

Hoover was well on its way to a successful 2020 campaign before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in its tracks. The Bucs sat with a 12-4 record and felt they had the potential to do more.

“There’s some guys that feel like they want to do some stuff for last year’s team,” Moseley said. “Last year’s team here could’ve won the whole thing. There’s a strong loyalty to those guys.”

Moseley said the first day of preseason practice felt like Christmas morning, due to a renewed sense of gratitude ahead of the dawning of a new season.

“For all that to get cut short, we’re all coming back a little more aggressive, a little more ready to get after it, ready to go show that we had a chance last year,” said Austin Cornelius, Hoover’s top returning pitcher and one of 13 seniors this season.

Moseley believes his team’s pitching staff will be solid this year. Cornelius returns, along with sophomore Walter Ford, a University of Alabama commit. Senior Matthew Hawsey is another proven arm. There are younger arms beyond that ready to contribute.

“We’ve got a bunch of young ones that are going to be fun to watch,” Moseley said.

The Bucs have a handful of key returners back in the lineup as well. Catcher Lucas Steele, first baseman Evan Radford, infielder RJ Hamilton (a Vanderbilt commit), Ty Truett and Carter Short are all back and provide stability.

“We’re really ready, and we’re very excited to be back,” Radford said.

Aside from those guys, there are a few spots still up for grabs, waiting for someone to stake claim to them.

“There’s competition for spots,” Moseley said. “They’re all good players, good kids and all those things. It’s fun to watch them practice.”

Aside from on-field talent, Cornelius sees the intangibles on this team lifting the Bucs to the next level this year.

“This is probably the most selfless team we’ve had,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who know their role who want to come in, do their job and don’t care about the spotlight.”

Hoover competes in Class 7A, Area 5. The Bucs will go up against the likes of Oak Mountain, a team that should be strong this year and two teams in Thompson and Tuscaloosa County that are always tough outs.

The Bucs’ schedule before area action is certainly no cakewalk either. Hoover opened the season with games against Cullman, Helena and Faith Academy in February. Those are three of the top teams in the state in recent years, regardless of classification. The Bucs also play local rivalry games against Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. They play in the Perfect Game High School Showdown in early March and host the Buccaneer Classic in late March.

If the Bucs are to reach their ceiling this year, taking full advantage of their athleticism in all facets of the game will be key.

“The middle of the order will have some pop,” Moseley said. “Then we’re going to have to run the bases really well, execute all the little things in the game, and good things can happen with them.”