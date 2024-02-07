Area tournament roundup: Lady Bucs claim area title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics Hoover High School's girls basketball team won the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Several high school basketball area tournament finals were contested Wednesday evening. The teams involved were already locked into the next round of postseason play, but an area tournament championship still carries plenty of weight in terms of seeding and pride.

GIRLS

Class 6A, Area 12

Clay-Chalkville 61, Mortimer Jordan 37: Clay-Chalkville marched to the area tournament title with a blowout of No. 5 Mortimer Jordan. The Lady Cougars have won all three meetings between the two top-notch teams this season, as their dream season continues. Kamoriah Gaines led the way with 22 points for Clay, while Brooklyn Phillips scored 19 and Kimora Brewster added 12.

Clay-Chalkville is now 25-2 on the year and will host Columbia on Friday evening in the Class 6A sub-regional round.

Class 7A, Area 6

Hewitt-Trussville 46, Chelsea 40: Hewitt-Trussville won its second straight area tournament title with a win over a strong Chelsea team. The Lady Huskies have accounted for three of Chelsea’s five losses all season.

Both teams will advance to play in the Northeast Regional tournament, which begins at Jacksonville State University next Tuesday.

Class 7A, Area 5

Hoover 50, Vestavia Hills 48: Two of the top teams in Class 7A played another thriller Wednesday, as Khloe Ford scored the game-winning basket to lift the Lady Bucs to the area title. Hoover has now won two of the three meetings between the teams this season. Ford led the Lady Bucs with 15 points, as Ariana Peagler scored 14 and Aaliyah Blanchard added 11 points. For Vestavia, Grayson Hudgens notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Mallory Cowan and Jill Gaylard each scored 10 points.

Both teams will advance to play in the Northwest Regional tournament, which begins at Wallace State Community College next Wednesday.

BOYS

Class 6A, Area 12

Clay-Chalkville 57, Pinson Valley 51: Clay-Chalkville continues one of its best seasons in program history with a win over Pinson Valley to claim the area tournament title. Victor Odiari was one of four Cougars in double figures, as he went for 18 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Kirk Jr. had 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Devon McKinnon and Aces Kennedy each notched 10 points as well.

Both teams will be playing in the sub-regional round Saturday. Clay-Chalkville will host Athens and Pinson Valley will travel to Muscle Shoals.

Class 6A, Area 10

Mountain Brook 63, Shades Valley 47: Mountain Brook is no stranger to area championships, and the Spartans claimed another one Wednesday with the win over Shades Valley. Ty Davis led a strong effort by posting 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Lawson Gardner had nine points and five rebounds, while Henry Hufham, Carson Romero and Jack Bakken all added eight points and plenty more in the stat sheet.

The Spartans will host the loser between Homewood and Parker (set to be played Thursday) on Saturday in the sub-regional round.