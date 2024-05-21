Aniya Hubbard joining hometown program

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Ken Shepherd, UAB. Aniya Hubbard, a 2022 graduate of Hoover High School, is transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to continue her education and basketball career. Photo by Ken Shepherd, UAB. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Gordon (33) in the first half of the girls Class 7A state championship game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Hubbard is transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Playing in Bartow Arena, even as a visitor, clearly had an impact on Aniya Hubbard.

So much so that Hubbard is transferring to the UAB women’s basketball program, following two years playing at Florida Atlantic University.

While at FAU, Hubbard played twice at UAB. During her most recent visit to Birmingham, she led her team with 23 points.

In both visits, Hubbard had a robust cheering section, with plenty of friends and family coming out to support the hometown star.

“I didn’t always play my best, because I was a little nervous,” Hubbard said of her trips back to her hometown. “It was definitely special. It was a feeling I kind of missed, having that support and playing in front of people that I love. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

The Hoover native will get to experience that on a more regular basis moving forward.

“First thing’s first, it’s home,” Hubbard said of the move to UAB. “Even when I came here, I always tried to put my city on my back and make it known where I come from.”

Hubbard graduated from Hoover in 2022, putting together an illustrious career for the Lady Bucs and coach Krystle Johnson. She was part of three state championship teams in her four years in high school.

“I thought it would be good to play at home in front of family and friends. UAB is a good team with a good coaching staff, and it’s everything I needed. I needed to be able to do what I do best and do that in front of my family and friends,” she said.

Hubbard only played in 17 games as a sophomore at FAU, but she averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds per game. That came on the heels of a freshman campaign that saw her win Conference USA Freshman of the Year, as she went for 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

"We are excited to bring Aniya Hubbard home to Birmingham," UAB head coach Randy Norton said in a statement. "She is as fierce of a competitor that I have ever seen and plays with a winning mentality. She loves the game of basketball and has a super high basketball IQ. An athletic wing who is a proven scorer, with the ability to score the ball in multiple ways. Defensively, she is extremely aggressive and creates havoc for her opponents. She will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

Hubbard will be a junior in the upcoming school year, with two years of eligibility remaining. She believes she can be a productive asset to the Blazers.

“I haven’t even reached my full potential,” she said. “Dealing with injuries coming into college, it wasn’t easy. I had a great freshman year, then sophomore year had its ups and downs. I’m still working hard and improving my game. Right now, I’m taking those next steps to elevate my game.”

Hubbard said she believes UAB can soon make a return to the NCAA Tournament and she wants to be part of that.

“I was looking at a couple schools and was coming in with a clear heart, but I fell in love with it,” she said. “I had that feeling that it was home.”