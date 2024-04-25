Bucs tennis teams compete at state

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Coger. Hoover High School’s girls tennis team at the Class 7A state tournament in Mobile on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Photo courtesy of Josh Coger. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Coger. Hoover High School’s boys tennis team at the Class 7A state tournament in Mobile on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Photo courtesy of Josh Coger. Prev Next

The Hoover High School tennis teams capped off a strong season by competing at the Class 7A state tournament in Mobile on Monday and Tuesday.

Hoover’s boys earned a fourth-place finish in the team competition, with the girls finishing fifth. Vestavia Hills swept both the boys and girls titles, with the Florence boys and Auburn girls earning runner-up trophies.

“I was happy that all the kids fought really hard,” second-year Hoover coach Josh Coger said. “We were right there, competing the whole way, and didn’t give up even after losing a set. That’s the main thing I was proud of. We gave ourselves a chance.”

Hoover’s boys and girls finished runners-up the week prior at the section tournament to qualify for state for the second straight year.

There were only a few titles available outside of the Vestavia stranglehold on the tournament, but Hoover’s Kristina Hwangpo won the individual title at No. 4 singles, defeating Hanbi Youn of Auburn in the final. On the boys side, Wyler Washburn advanced to the No. 6 singles final, where he finished second to Parker Liu of Vestavia.

Hoover’s girls did return home with a trophy, as they were given the sportsmanship award, given to the team that showed high character on the courts. That is most evident in making line calls, not cheering for opponent mistakes and even treating injured players with respect.

“It speaks to the character of all the girls,” Coger said. “The seniors set the example and everyone else follows. They fought hard.

Also competing in singles competition for the Hoover boys were Jackson Plugge, Asim Virani, Samit Virani, Diego Harris and Krish Jaikumar. Samit Virani, Harris and Jaikumar each won in the first round to advance to the semifinals of their flights.

Asim and Samit Virani played at No. 1 doubles, Harris and Brady Conti played at No. 2, and Plugge and Colby Lawson advanced to the finals at No. 3.

Hannah Hwangpo made it to the semifinals at No. 1 singles on the girls side, Misha Patel played at No. 2, Abby Gobbels at No. 3 reached the semis, Anaya Patel played at No. 5 and Irfa Porbanderwala played at No. 6.

Hannah Hwangpo and Gobbels played at No. 1 doubles, falling in a third-set tiebreaker in the semifinals. Kristina Hwangpo and Laci Pyron played No. 2, and Anaya Patel and Porbanderwala competed at No. 3.

There were three seniors on each team. Washburn, Plugge and Jaikumar were senior leaders on the boys team, with Pyron, Gobbels and Kristina Hwangpo playing their final seasons for the girls squad.

“They really stepped up this year,” Coger said. “They helped me out and made sure everyone on the team was doing what they were supposed to. It was a player-led team and those are the teams that go the furthest.”