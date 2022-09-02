Bucs outlast Jags in rivalry game

× 1 of 44 Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams(1) cuts away from Spain Park defensive back Tyler Walker(25 )during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept.2, 2022 at the Hoover Met in Hoover AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 2 of 44 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hoover Met in Hoover AL. Photo by Julia Freeman × 3 of 44 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson(26) is brought down by Spain Park linebacker Jackson Mitchell(5) and Spain Park defensive back Alex Smith(1) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hoover Met in Hoover AL. HOOVER -- The process was not pretty, but the end result for the Hoover High School football team (2-1, 1-0) was right on Friday night at Met Stadium. The Buccaneers prevailed through a slew of penalties and three turnovers for a 24-10 win over rival Spain Park (1-2, 0-1).

“Dumb penalties all night,” said Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop. “Those destroyed what we were trying to do. It’s not who we are or who we are trying to be. Proud of the win, glad we could overcome (the penalties), but we have a long way to go.”

Hoover’s offense found success right out of the gate. A holding penalty put a small dent in the Bucs opening drive, but Brewer Smith uncorked a second-and-19 pass to Freddie Dunson in the end zone. The junior wide receiver held on despite a defender draping over him to give the home side a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

The Buccaneers second drive moved as smoothly as the first until a swatted pass on third down forced the home side to settle for a field goal. Peyton Argent connected from 44 yards to extend the lead to 10-0 with 2:21 showing in the first quarter.

Hoover narrowly had a three-possession lead before the end of the opening quarter. Smith missed a wide open K.J. Law and a botched speed option two plays later fell to the ground and gave the ball to the Jaguars.

Spain Park went three-and-out its first three drives and the fourth drive faced long odds starting at its own 13. Evan Smallwood and Reggie Jackson provided an immediate spark with a 25-yard pitch-and-catch on first down. The Jags turned that drive into a field goal as Alex Lloyd’s 41-yard field goal made it 10-3.

The Bucs tossed an interception on the second play of their next drive that Jamari Mosley returned over 50 yards to the Hoover 15-yard line. Smallwood went to Jonathan Bibbs the next play and Bibbs cut up field to score from 15 yards out and knot the game at 10-10 with 4:22 left in the half.

Hoover responded swiftly to get into scoring position. The Bucs put Ahamari Williams at quarterback in a Wildcat formation on fourth-and-1. The senior running back turned into a passer for a play as he lofted a pass to Law who slipped behind the defense for an easy 20-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left in the half.

The home side led 17-10 at the break despite seven penalties for 80 yards to go along with the pair of turnovers. They had outgained the visitors 206-93 by half.

Spain Park received good fortune midway through the third quarter as Williams made a diving attempt at a fair catch. The ball slipped through Williams’ arms and the Jaguars pounced on it at the Hoover 42. The mistake led to nothing, as the Jags were forced to punt again four plays later.

The lone score of the second half came on a run by Williams. The shorter back was able to use his size to his advantage as he slipped under a trio of defenders to break free and score from 14 yards out. The Bucs led 24-10 with 8:17 to play.

The Jags launched one last attempt to score on the final drive, and were aided by a defensive pass interference to give them first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Two straight sacks by the Hoover defense forced the Jags back to the 23, which were followed with a pair of incompletions to give Hoover the victory.

Hoover’s balanced attack throughout the night led to a 326-191 yardage advantage, but the Bucs were also tabbed with 11 penalties for 106 yards and three turnovers.

“We hit some throws tonight which we had not hit the first couple weeks,” added Waldrop. “We have to do a better job of taking care of ourselves. We didn’t handle our emotions well tonight.”

Smith completed his first six passes of the game and finished 14-for-21 for 127 yards and the passing score.

LaMarion McCammon led the Hoover rushing attack with 77 of the team’s 179 rushing yards.

Williams finished the night with 15 touches for 46 yards and the 20-yard passing score.

Smallwood carried the load for Spain Park. The senior quarterback completed 10-of-27 for 112 yards and added 18 carries for 25 yards.

Bibbs had 5 receptions that went for 81 yards.

“We had our chances, we just aren’t there yet,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “We left plays on the field and are not making them when they are there to make. But our kids are fighting and we’re going to get there.”

Hoover now leads the all-time series 19-3 and has won seven straight.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.