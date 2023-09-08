Special teams moments push Bucs past Jags

× 1 of 31 Expand Hoover defensive back Jamar Moultrie (2) grabs an interception in the endzone during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 2 of 31 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) is brought down after a catch by Spain Park defensive back Jamari Mosley (8) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 3 of 31 Expand Hoover defensive back Jeremy Cook (5) collides with a Spain Park receiver during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 4 of 31 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Bo Jones (0) turns upfield after a reception during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 5 of 31 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Jaxon Haygood (9) scores a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 6 of 31 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) breaks free for a big gain during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 7 of 31 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) tries to evade Spain Park defensive back Jamari Mosley (8) and Spain Park defensive back Kelby Roberson (9) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 8 of 31 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) looks for an open receiver during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 9 of 31 Expand Spain Park fans during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 10 of 31 Expand Spain Park tight end Cam McFarlin (8) is tackled by Hoover offensive lineman Lincoln Anderson (54) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 11 of 31 Expand Hoover running back Chalmers Peters (12) breaks through the line for a nice gain during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 12 of 31 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jamar Jones (14) tackles Spain Park running back Derick Shanks (6) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 13 of 31 Expand Spain Park players recover a fumble during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 14 of 31 Expand A Hoover defender makes a touchdown saving tackle on Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 15 of 31 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Jared Smith (1) pressures Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback (10) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 16 of 31 Expand Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback (10) hands the ball to Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 17 of 31 Expand Spain Park Cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 18 of 31 Expand Spain Park fans during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 19 of 31 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 20 of 31 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 21 of 31 Expand A member of the Hoover Buccanettes performs during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 22 of 31 Expand Spain Park linebacker Landon Huey (6) attempts to tackle Hoover wide receiver Fred Dunson (0) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 23 of 31 Expand Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) prepares for the snap during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 24 of 31 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) heads to the endzone during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 25 of 31 Expand Hoover defensive back Jamar Moultrie (2) just misses blocking a punt during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 26 of 31 Expand Members of the Spain Park perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 27 of 31 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Landon Johnson (99) stops Hoover wide receiver Fred Dunson (0) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 28 of 31 Expand Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) brings down Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) after a gain during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 29 of 31 Expand Spain Park offensive lineman Clete Ponder (67) and Spain Park wide receiver Bo Jones (0) head to midfield for the coin toss during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 30 of 31 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Reggie Jackson (2) is brought down after a catch by Hoover defensive back Steele Lowery (11) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 31 of 31 Expand Members of the Spain Park perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. Prev Next

HOOVER – Special teams can often be an overlooked facet of a football game, but its impact could not be ignored Friday night at Jaguar Stadium.

Big plays on special teams were the difference in Hoover High School’s 28-20 road win over rival Spain Park in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener for both sides.

Hoover’s JJ Moultrie blocked a field goal attempt in the third quarter and blocked an extra point attempt that would have tied the game early in the fourth quarter. His teammate, Caleb Cook, blocked a punt late in the game that allowed the Bucs to put the game away with a late score.

“Special teams were awesome,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said following the game. “Proud of the win, it’s a region win and that’s what it’s all about.”

Moultrie gave Hoover special teams coordinator Cy Ellis plenty of credit for putting him in position to make those two blocks.

“Coach Ellis set it up perfect on the sideline,” said Moultrie, a junior. “On the edge, I bent my shoulder and got there.”

For obvious reasons, Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes had a different tone when discussing the special teams, as the Jags suffered the three blocks and also muffed a punt.

“I take the blame for the special teams miscues,” he said. “That can’t happen. That’s not what good football teams do. I’m going to swallow all that blame. That’s all on me.”

Hoover (1-2, 1-0 in Class 7A, Region 3) trailed for only five minutes in the first quarter, but Waldrop felt as if his team squandered too many opportunities on offense and struggled after some early success. The Bucs scored on their first two drives of the game, but the offense stalled much of the final three quarters, and penalties piled up.

“We expected to win this game,” Waldrop said. “I don’t think there was ever any doubt we were going to win this game. We just didn’t play the game the way we needed to play, but we’re still growing and going to continue to grow.”

Hoover’s defense played well much of the game, though, holding Spain Park to 289 total yards, including just 61 rushing yards. Vakakes said the Jags played up to six running backs during the game due to injuries.

“Our kids fought,” Vakakes said. “We kept losing running backs. It just took us out of what we wanted to do. We had some spurts, but were so limited in what we could do.”

Spain Park (2-1, 0-1) drew first blood in the game, as Jonathan Bibbs caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brock Bradley. It was the first of two scoring throws from Bradley, who finished the night 21-of-37 for 218 yards. Bibbs had a big night, catching 8 passes for 123 yards.

Hoover responded with two scores in the opening quarter, with Kamal Amerson powering in from 2 yards out and Jordan Woolen catching a 21-yard score from Noah Schuback. Woolen was Schuback’s top target on the night, catching 7 passes for 112 yards. Amerson rushed for 61 yards on 7 rushes.

Bradley threw his second touchdown late in the second quarter, a 22-yard connection with Bo Jones to tie the game 14-14. Jones had 5 catches on the night for 32 yards.

Schuback went 16-of-25 for 172 yards on the night. He led a two-minute drive late in the first half to give the Bucs the lead heading into the break, finishing it off with a swing pass to Jonah Winston, who scored the 14-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

Both defenses forced turnovers on consecutive plays in the second quarter. A deflected pass landed in the arms of Spain Park’s Jared Smith, but Hoover’s Moultrie picked off Bradley on the very next play.

Kelby Roberson scored on a 3-yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter, but that’s when Moultrie came up with one of his big plays. He blocked the extra point, allowing Hoover to hold the 21-20 lead.

With a few minutes to play, Spain Park elected to punt, but Cook blocked the punt and set Hoover up with a short field. The Bucs took advantage, punching it in on Fred Dunson's short touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

Spain Park hosts four-time defending state champion Thompson next week, while Hoover travels to take on rival Vestavia Hills.

“We’ve got to rest up and heal our wounds and get ready to do it again,” Vakakes said.

“It never gets easier. That’s the beauty of this region,” Waldrop said.

Check out all of our high school football photos from this week here.