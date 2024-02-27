Hoover Met Complex to host its own pickleball tournament this weekend

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Heritage Pickleball 2019 Lindsay Grant of Hoover, Alabama, and Benjamin Radigan of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex has hosted numerous pickleball tournaments put on by other organizations in recent years, including a national tournament that drew competitors from across the country, but this weekend is putting on one of its own.

The inaugural Hoover Metropolitan Complex Indoor Pickleball Tournament will feature more than 100 local teams in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles matches on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3.

“We're thrilled to be organizing this extraordinary first-time event,” General Manager Shannon Ealy said in a news release. “Pickleball has become extremely popular across the country, and it is amazing to see the positive impact of the sport on the Hoover community. Our goal is to provide all participants and levels of play a positive and fun environment.”

The tournament will take place in the Finley Center with 24 games running simultaneously and feature a variety of age groups 18 and older and have beginner, intermediate and advanced players. Participants are guaranteed to play three games, and spectators can come and watch at no charge.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude Sunday afternoon. Various food, drink and cocktail offerings will be available for guests throughout the event.

For more information, visit hoovermetplex.com.