Hoover Met Complex cancels summer pickleball tournament

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ann Cornwall and John Minetos of Franklin, Tennessee, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex has canceled its summer indoor pickleball tournament due to low participation, General Manager Shannon Ealy said.

The tournament had been scheduled for July 27-28 at the Finley Center, but as of last week, there were only a little more than 50 registered, Ealy said. The Finley Center’s spring tournament in March had more than 200 people registered, he said.

Lisa Fehr, the sponsorship and event sales manager for the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, said the staff has learned that weekend summer tournaments are not the best option with so many people traveling.

Ealy said his staff will continue to evaluate future opportunities for pickleball tournaments.

In this case, they decided to go ahead and cancel because they wanted to give as much advance notice as possible, he said. Refunds are being issued to all who had already registered, he said.