Hoover boys lacrosse reaches semifinals after 12-2 regular season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sara Sall The Hoover boys lacrosse team finished its regular season with a 12-2 record and made it to the semifinals in postseason play.

The Hoover boys lacrosse team recently finished their regular season with a 12-2 record, including regular season wins against rivals Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Spain Park.

They advanced to the semifinals in the high school lacrosse state championship, falling to Vestavia Hills in the semis. The team had 16 seniors on the varsity squad, several of whom didn't begin playing lacrosse until ninth grade. There were also several underclassmen who played varsity as well.

Several seniors will be college athletes next year: Evan Caplan at the University of Montevallo, Jackson Hirschy at Mercer University, Hutson Milligan at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and Nick Paradise, who is playing football at Birmingham-Southern College.

Three others plan to enter the military. Garrett Jackson is joining the Air National Guard, while Trey Prell is joining the U.S. Marine Corps and Jonathan Sall is joining the Army National Guard.

Seniors Moose Deery, Hirschy, Milligan and Sall (first team all-state), junior Alex Egorshin (second team all-state) and freshman Matthew Egorshin were selected to the Alabama All-Star team.

The team was coached by Conor Conway, Brendan Conway, John Wittig, Carl Jackson and Shane Ryan.

- Submitted by Sara Sall