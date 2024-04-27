Bucs split with Hewitt-Trussville, setting up Game 3

× Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Carter Jackman (12) makes contact in a game against Palatine during the 2024 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

TRUSSVILLE -- In a tale of two wildly different games, the Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville high school baseball teams split a Friday doubleheader in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Hoover claimed the first game 2-1 with a late rally, before Hewitt-Trussville responded with a dominating 12-2 win in the second game.

The afternoon opened with a grinding, low-scoring affair that featured pitching excellence on both sides. Hoover’s Mason Blasche, who went all seven innings, allowed just two total baserunners while striking out five batters and holding Hewitt to only an unearned run. The Huskies’ Dylan Lewkutz was almost as prolific, striking out three batters and allowing two earned runs over seven innings.

Hewitt shortstop Steele Hall drove in a run in the bottom of the third to give the Huskies their first lead of the afternoon. Several impressive defensive plays from Hall ensured the score remained 1-0 until the game’s final inning.

The Buccaneers rallied in the top of the seventh, putting two men in scoring position, but Lewkutz responded by inducing two groundouts. With Hoover down to its final out, Carter Jackman was inserted as a pinch hitter. The senior hammered a double to center field, giving the Buccaneers their first lead of the game.

Pitching with a 2-1 advantage, Blasche retired the first two batters in the seventh.Hewitt catcher Drew Ollis recorded the Huskies’ only hit of the game, shooting a ball down the right field line. As Ollis attempted to hustle to second base, Hoover right fielder Andy Howard gunned him down, securing his team’s victory.

The second game of the doubleheader provided a dramatic shift in tone. Hewitt-Trussville, facing elimination, fell into a 1-0 hole in the bottom of the first inning. It would prove to be the only time they trailed the rest of the night.

The Huskies built a threat in the top of the second, loading the bases for Ollis, who drew a game-tying walk. The Huskies would quickly take advantage of a Hoover error to plate two more. A wild pitch made the score 4-1 in favor of the Huskies, and Hall topped off the inning with a two-run shot over the left field fence that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

It didn’t take long for Hewitt-Trussville to extend its lead further. Ollis and Hall each drove in additional runs, making the score 9-1 by the middle of the third inning. Second baseman Rob Wright drove in three more runs and the game was complete following the sixth inning with the Huskies ahead by 10 runs.

Hall finished the second game with three hits and five RBIs. Ollis recorded three hits and a walk, while left fielder Sam Scarborough drew a game-high two walks. Hewitt pitcher Christian Helmers tossed five innings, striking out one and allowing a single earned run.

The two teams will play a decisive third game Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Hewitt-Trussville. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Grissom vs. James Clemens series.

Jags split with Thompson

Spain Park also split a first-round playoff series Friday, winning one of two at Thompson.

The Jags won a 17-8 shootout before falling 11-9 in the second game.

In the first game, Spain Park grabbed a 9-0 lead after an inning and a half and never trailed. Matthew Widra hit a home run and led the team with four runs batted in. Chapman Blevins recorded three hits and knocked in three runs, while Sam Waldrop had three hits and two RBIs as well. CJ Gross allowed five runs in five innings pitched to earn the win.

Spain Park grabbed an early lead again in the second game, goin gup 7-3 after two innings, but the Warriors overtook the Jags with a pair of runs in the fifth and held on from there. James Battersby led the Spain Park offense with three hits, driving in two runs. Coleman Gray and Blevins each had two RBIs as well.

A decisive third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.