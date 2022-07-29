Hoover Football Preview: Defense leading the way for Bucs

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) takes the ball to the end zone in the Buccaneers opening game against North Gwinnett (Ga.) during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. in August 2021. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Hoover wide receiver KJ Law (19) sprints for the endzone during a game with Alpharetta High School in August 2021 at the Hoover Met. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Hoover safety Jay Avery (3) brings down the receiver during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Oct. 22, at the Hoover Met. Prev Next

The saying goes that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

When Wade Waldrop took over as the head coach at James Clemens High School in 2013, his vision was clear.

“The goal was to try to create a team that looked like teams from here [Region 3],” Waldrop recalled.

Waldrop took James Clemens to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons there, before taking a detour to Florence last year.

But now, he’s the head coach at Hoover and ready to build the same type of team.

“Now, being in this league, understanding this league and the competitiveness and toughness, we have an idea of who we want to be from a physical and toughness standpoint,” he said.

Waldrop takes over a program with extremely high standards. Hoover has made the playoffs every year since 2000 and won 11 state championships over that period. But for the last four years, the Bucs have been stopped by Thompson in the state semifinals.

“It’s really neat to see and awesome to be a part of,” he said. “I do think we have areas for growth, like any program. Each year, as classes graduate, each team is going to look different and have a different identity.”

OFFENSE

It starts up front for the Hoover offense, with Waldrop emphasizing physicality and the ability to run the football. The Bucs have those pieces in the stable already, with all-state running back Ahamari Williams returning and three senior starters in Ethan Hubbard, AJ Franklin and Grant Bonner.

“We’re going to expect the offensive line and our running backs to carry a lot of the load early,” Waldrop said.

Williams had a big year last fall, with the likes of Jack Lamey, Kamal Amerson and Jacorrey Hayes set to earn some carries this season.

“We’re looking for multiple guys to be able to play,” Waldrop said.

In addition to the three seniors up front, Rashad Smith and Toby Richard were the other two starting linemen in the spring game.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but I really like their demeanor and attitude. They’re embracing what we’re trying to do on offense,” Waldrop said of the line.

The Bucs are in search of a new quarterback following the graduation of Bennett Meredith, who was spectacular in 2021. Several players were in the mix over the summer, including Brewer Smith, Brody Stacey, Brady Sheppard, Noah Schuback and Jonah Winston are all battling for that spot.

Out wide, KJ Law returns as a primary target, while Jeremy Cook has moved over from the defensive side of the ball. Fredrick Dunson, LaMarion McCammon and Jordan Woolen will also be factors.

DEFENSE

Waldrop openly admits the Hoover defense is far ahead of the offense entering the season. Last fall, that unit allowed just over 15 points per game and should be strong yet again.

Chaleb Powell, Andrew Parrish and Jordan Norman are seniors that will be big factors along the defensive line. Waldrop hopes to be able to rotate seven or eight players each Friday night, so guys like Michael Nixon, Micah Hampton, Tyson Batchelor and Pa Drammeh will all be afforded the chance to step in.

In the middle, Kaleb Jackson and Bradley Shaw are two of the best players on the entire roster at linebacker. Waldrop said he is expecting big things from both players.

On the back end of the defense, DJ Estes, Jay Avery and Keith Christein have taken hold of the safety positions. The cornerback slots are more open, with Devan Carlisle, Garian Denson, Jamar Moultrie, Tre Darden, Donell Williams, Jeremiah Robinson and Logan Ware all in the mix.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Hoover has one of the top kickers in the nation in Peyton Argent and can handle field goal, kickoff and punting duties as needed. Sheppard became the primary holder in the spring, while the Bucs are still deciding between Lamey, Stratton Jones and Kasey Zylstra as the primary long snapper.

SCHEDULE

Waldrop is one of four new coaches in Class 7A, Region 3, along with Robert Evans at Vestavia Hills, Tim Vakakes at Spain Park and Todd Cassity at Chelsea. Despite the turnover, he knows facing those teams, along with Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville and Tuscaloosa County, will present a challenging road.

“As a coach, who doesn’t want to be and play in the best region around and play against the best competition? It’s a grind, it’s tough, it’s hard,” he said.

Outside of the region, the Bucs will take on Auburn, Bartlett (Tennessee) and Mountain Brook.