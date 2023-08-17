High School Football Preview: Lions eager to start new playoff streak

× Expand Photo by Laura Chramer Briarwood offensive lineman Luke Schultz (71) is one of the Lions’ offensive and team leaders and is back for his senior season. He joins Trey Saunders as a returning starter on the offensive line.

It seems a bit odd that a head coach would count a team that finished with a 3-7 record among his favorite teams to coach.

But that is how Briarwood Christian School coach Matthew Forester feels about his 2022 team. Unfortunately, the Lions lost a few close games, got bitten by the injury bug and missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“A couple plays go different and you’re looking at another great season,” Forester said. “They came to work every day and did a good job leading through adversity.”

Although the wins did not come as frequently as Forester hoped last fall, he finds joy in the team’s collective struggle and determination to continue competing throughout the season.

“The hard part about life is you’re judged by your wins and losses, but that’s not what makes you successful,” he said.

But now the page has turned to a new season and what the Lions hope is the start of another long playoff streak. There are plenty of question marks, but also plenty of familiar faces to give the Lions confidence heading into the 2023 season.

OFFENSE

For the first time in four years, Briarwood will have a new leader under center, as four-year starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina is now on the roster at Clemson University.

Vizzina was the most highly touted recruit in program history and had an elite grasp of the offense, giving his coaches the confidence to call any play at any time.

That will be scaled back some this fall, as Will Clark and Josh Thompson will look to take over the quarterback role.

“Either one that ends up winning will be great and do a really good job,” Forester said. “We’ve got two really good quarterbacks competing.”

Vizzina was a huge factor in the Lions’ running game as well, so Briarwood is reinforcing its commitment to running the ball effectively with its stable of running backs. Cooper Higgins has been an effective player in previous seasons, with Evan Robson and Eli Thompson also in the mix.

Out wide, the Lions will be breaking in a largely new set of receivers. Forester expects senior Sawyer Click to have a strong season. Caleb Keller has switched over from the defensive side to provide some playmaking ability, while senior Gabe Margene will also be a factor. Ben McNulty is a junior expected to contribute, while Grey Reebals is expected to see time on both sides of the ball.

Max Luster is another two-way player who has made a name for himself along the defensive line, but he will serve as a tight end in the offense as well. Gavin Gurtis and Chance Freeman will compete for time at that spot as well.

Along the offensive line, Briarwood has two returning starters, which is a typical and encouraging number. Luke Schultz has received several Division I offers and is the leader of that group, with Trey Saunders also returning with plenty of experience. Cole Carter, Lude Solomon and Charlie Thompson are seniors who could step into starting roles. Tanner Hutson, Knox Jones and Barnabas Karanja are also in the mix there.

Forester calls the offensive line the hardest position to play in all of sports. The Lions also welcome Tony Johnson to the staff to coach that front, as he comes over following an extremely successful tenure at Mountain Brook.

DEFENSE

Briarwood’s defense allowed 30 points per game last fall, the highest number in program history and likely an aberration. Forester said a trip to Clemson in the spring gave him some renewed ideas to implement with his own defense, and he is excited about the potential of the unit.

That starts up front, where the Lions have five returning defensive linemen. Seniors Andrew Kassouf, Luke Dickinson and Luster are three versatile players with plenty of talent and experience. Cace Reynolds and Garrett Witherington are also back on the ends. Forester prefers having at least six players in rotation, so look for Zeke Turner, Eli Stubbs and Vaughn Wilson to compete for playing time as well.

Jack Cornish is transitioning to the Mike linebacker position after playing the Will position last year. Luke Reynolds is moving down from safety to play as the nickel linebacker. Asa Harris and Griffin Albright could crack the lineup as well.

There’s technically one returning starter in the secondary in Ethan Carr, but Reynolds is playing linebacker and Reebals is moving from nickel to cornerback, so there is plenty of experience among those three guys.

Rylan Hamm, Wes Burgess, Brooks Travis and Jon Jobes are all in the mix to play safety, while Patrick Wilson and Luke Livingston are also competing at corner.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Lions will break in a new kicker following the graduation of Aidan Punch, and Garrett Heinemann appears to be that guy. Forester lauded Heinemann’s leg strength and said he could handle the kicking and punting duties. Briarwood will be on the search for a long snapper, but Reebals’s abilities as a returner

make that position a comfortable one for the coaching staff.