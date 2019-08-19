Heritage Pickleball Tournament draws 284 players from 19 states to Finley Center

1 of 28
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ryan and Casey Soule of Auburn, Alabama, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Benjamin Radigan of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and Lindsay Grant of Hoover, Alabama, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ryan and Casey Soule of Auburn, Alabama, at left, play Ann Cornwall and John Minetos of Franklin, Tennessee, in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Teres Saunier of Vicksburg, Mississippi, plays in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
There were 284 players from 19 states at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
This is one of the T-shirts from the Heritage Pickleball Tournament, which drew 284 players from 19 states to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Aug. 15-18, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Lindsay Grant of Hoover, Alabama, serves the ball in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Benjamin Radigan of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and Lindsay Grant of Hoover, Alabama, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Adam Fritsch of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Teres Saunier of Vicksburg, Mississippi, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Lindsay Grant of Hoover, Alabama, and Benjamin Radigan of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ann Cornwall and John Minetos of Franklin, Tennessee, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ann Cornwall and John Minetos of Franklin, Tennessee, play in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ryan and Casey Soule of Auburn, Alabama, at left, play Ann Cornwall and John Minetos of Franklin, Tennessee, in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ryan Soule of Auburn, Alabama, plays in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Ryan and Casey Soule of Auburn, Alabama, at left, play Ann Cornwall and John Minetos of Franklin, Tennessee, in a mixed doubles match at the Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
Photo by Jon Anderson
Heritage Pickleball 2019
The inaugural Heritage Pickleball Tournament at the Finley Center drew 284 players from 19 states to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The four-day tournament began Thursday with several clinics, and competition began Friday with singles matches. Saturday was for mixed doubles, and Sunday was for men’s doubles and women’s doubles.
The 83,000-square-foot competition area in the Finley Center was set up with 21 pickleball courts, 18 of which were for competition, said Jarick Rager, one of three tournament directors.
The players, which ranged in age from 14 to at least 74, competed in divisions based on skill level, age and gender.
If you’re not familiar with pickleball, it’s a mix between tennis, ping-pong and badminton.
Rager said many of the players were impressed with the Finley Center. It is larger than most places where pickleball tournaments are held, he said. Most facilities with pickleball tournaments max out at 12 courts, he said.
Organizers hope to return to the Finley Center next year, he said.