Bucs girls finish 3rd at state cross-country

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. Hoover's Catherine Wallace finished 20th overall during the 7A state championship cross-country meet in Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. × 2 of 2 Expand Deangelo McDaniel Photography Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. Hoover's Tamsyn Gibb finished finished 21st overall during the 7A state championship cross-country meet in Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Photo by Deangelo McDaniel. Prev Next

The Hoover High School girls cross-country team posted a third-place finish at the Class 7A state meet.

The state meet was held Nov. 11 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

In cross-country, the lowest point total wins, as points are awarded based on finishing position.

Hoover’s girls scored 110 points, behind Auburn (26) and Hewitt-Trussville (86). Vestavia Hills (131) and James Clemens (139) also finished in the top five.

On the boys side, Hoover finished seventh. Vestavia Hills won the boys title in a close bout with Huntsville. James Clemens was not far behind in third place.

Hoover had a couple groups of runners cross the line in close proximity. Catherine Wallace led the way for the Bucs, finishing 20th overall with a time of 19 minutes, 20 seconds. Tamsyn Gibbs was right behind at 19:22, with Ava Sparks finishing 24th in 19:29.

Lila Hunter, Sarah Hertz and Lana Kate Hammonds finished 31st-33rd, with Hunter and Hertz posting times of 19:42 and Hammonds running 19:46.

Sarah Elizabeth Breeze and Leah Imbragulio also ran in the race for the Bucs.

For the boys, Zander Dakis was the top runner. He finished 13th overall with a time of 16:06. Thomas Sheek also had a strong run, finishing 23rd. Henry Bowden, Jamie McCarthy, Sawyer Burgess, Malachi Bain, Grayson Toenes, Benny Schmidt, Ian Chatterton and John Lawrence ran as well.

Spain Park sent a few runners to the state meet as individuals. Delaney Vickers earned all-state honors in the girls race with an 11th-place finish, as she completed the race in 18:56. Remy Richards posted a strong 23rd-place run as well. Eian Phillips finished 44th in the boys race with a time of 16:44.