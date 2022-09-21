BUSA Bash Soccer Tournament set for this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of BUSA

The Birmingham United Soccer Association’s annual Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Sept. 23-25.

There are 375 teams scheduled to play during the three-day tournament. Boys and girls teams from U-9 to U-19 from nine states are scheduled to play more than 1,200 games.

BUSA claims this is the largest-ever single-weekend soccer tournament or youth team sporting event occurring over one weekend.

Some of the games will be played at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Other venues include Dunnavant Valley Fields, Heardmont Park, Veterans Park in Alabaster, Eagle Sports Park in Calera, Mountain Brook High School and Rathmell Sports Park in Vestavia Hills.

Organizers estimate the event will have a $7.8 million economic impact on the Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

The event is hosted by BUSA and Alabama FC. Game schedules can be found at birminghamunited.com.