Bucs, Jags recognized for strong spring

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Spain Park’s Colton Ledbetter (15) reads the pitcher before stealing a base during a baseball game between Spain Park and Wetumpka at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex baseball fields.

Baseball and softball players from Hoover and Spain Park high schools were recognized following strong spring seasons by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, as each program was represented on the all-state teams.

In baseball, Hoover and Spain Park each had a player named to the first team. Hoover catcher Peyton Wilson was selected to the team as a designated hitter and Spain Park right fielder Colton Ledbetter snagged one of the outfield spots.

Wilson, an Alabama signee, hit for a .369 average for the Bucs, with six home runs, 42 RBIs and a .459 on-base percentage. He began the year hitting in the middle of the lineup but was moved to the leadoff spot in order to maximize his at-bats.

“He was as impactful on each game as any player I’ve had at Hoover,” Bucs head coach Adam Moseley said. “He was the guy that people really knew they had to game plan around.”

Ledbetter, a Samford commit, led the Jags offensively throughout the season. He hit for a .388 average, racking up 11 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs. He also registered 33 RBIs and stole 27 bases.

“We knew we were going to need to lean on him,” Spain Park head coach Will Smith said. “He led us in every offensive statistical category. It was amazing the season he had, … it was really phenomenal. The kid’s best baseball is still ahead of him.”

Daniel Swatek was named to the second team after an excellent year anchoring Hoover’s pitching rotation. He posted a 9-2 record and also registered two saves, with a miniscule 1.84 ERA. He made the team for his pitching merits, but also contributed 40 hits and 27 RBIs offensively.

Moseley called Swatek’s pitching numbers “impressive” considering the schedule Hoover plays. He played third base, outfield and served as the designated hitter at points, as the Bucs attempted to keep him in the lineup while conserving his arm.

Making honorable mention were Hoover center fielder Robby Ashford (17 extra-base hits) and Spain Park pitcher Linden Samaha (6-2 record, 1.73 ERA).

The schools combined for three first-team selections in softball, as Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra and Maddie Majors and Hoover’s Jordan Moore were each honored.

Widra has been one of the state’s top pitchers since she made her varsity debut in seventh grade, but she has become an impact player offensively as well. For the season, she posted a 22-3 record with a 1.33 ERA. Widra also racked up 237 strikeouts in 137 innings. Offensively, she hit for a .490 average with six homers and 70 RBIs while stealing 32 bases.

Majors, an Auburn signee, primarily played center field for the Jags. She finished her career at Spain Park by hitting .448 with 10 home runs and 69 RBIs. Both Widra and Majors were also named to the first-team All-American team, as named by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Moore, Hoover’s junior third baseman, hit .405 with a .470 on-base percentage. She led the Bucs with 12 home runs and drove in 45 runs as well.

“We are so proud of Jordan,” Hoover head coach Lexi Shrout said. “She is one of the hardest working kids on our team. She spends more time than anyone working on her hitting and it has paid off for her this past season.”

A pair of Spain Park players were named honorable mention, in junior infielder Taylor Harrington (.392 average) and senior first baseman Caroline Wooley (nine home runs).