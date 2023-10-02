Bucs, Jags make final push in October

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park wide receiver Bo Jones (0) catches a pass in the end zone to score for the Jags in the annual matchup against Hoover at Spain Park High School’s Jaguar Stadium on Sept. 8.

The month of October does not get any easier for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams, as both will finish up Class 7A, Region 3 in a pivotal stretch of games.

Hoover begins the month at home against Oak Mountain, a team that the Bucs have owned over the years. The two programs have met 20 times, with Hoover prevailing in every one of them. The Bucs took a 40-0 win last fall.

The Bucs play road games in back-to-back weeks after that, heading to Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 13 and then to Chelsea on Oct. 20. The Bucs rolled to victory against both opponents last fall, beating Tuscaloosa County 31-13. The Bucs have won 19 of 22 in that series. Hoover shut out Chelsea 38-0 last year in the first meeting between the two programs.

Hoover hosts Thompson on Oct. 27 in its regular season and region finale. These two teams have met twice a year for the last six years, squaring off in the regular season and again in the playoff semifinals each season. Last year, Hoover won 9-0 to claim the Region 3 title. However, the Warriors avenged that loss in the playoffs, blowing out Hoover 40-10. Hoover holds a 24-8 edge all-time, but Thompson has won seven of the last 10 meetings.

Hoover takes its open date Nov. 3 before a potential playoff push begins the following Friday.

Spain Park takes its open date in the middle of the season, leading into the second half of the year. The Jags begin October with a trip to Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 6. They suffered a 38-28 loss to the Wildcats last year but still hold an 8-3 edge in the series.

Spain Park returns home Oct. 13 to play Chelsea. The teams have faced off three times previously, with the Jags winning all three, including a 35-21 win in 2022.

Spain Park takes to the road after that, playing at Hewitt-Trussville on Oct. 20 and rounding out region play at Oak Mountain on Oct. 27. Hewitt took down the Jags 35-10 last fall and has won the last three meetings in convincing fashion. Spain Park has only won two of the total eight showdowns.

The Jags have historically had more success against Oak Mountain, but the Eagles have won the last three meetings. Last fall, Spain Park took a 9-3 loss, but the Jags hold a 14-7 edge.

The Jags wrap up the regular season on a Thursday, as they host Pelham on Nov. 2. A great performance last fall against the Panthers, a 35-14 win, propelled the Jags into an optimistic offseason after the first season under head coach Tim Vakakes.

Spain Park is looking to finish the season strong and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.