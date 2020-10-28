Bucs, Jags win, setting up all-city final

× 1 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. State Volleyball - Hoover head coach Chris Camper reacts as the Bucs defeat Thompson in a class 7A state semifinal match during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. State Volleyball - The Jags run out onto the court after defeating McGill-Toolen in a class 7A state semifinal match during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 42 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. State Volleyball - Spain Park’s Audrey Rothman (8) spikes the ball in a class 7A state semifinal match against McGill-Toolen during the AHSAA Volleyball State Championship held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. BIRMINGHAM – The 2020 Class 7A volleyball state title will permanently reside in the city of Hoover.

It’s now simply a matter of whether the blue map will end up in the trophy case at Hoover or Spain Park high school.

Hoover and Spain Park swept through the quarterfinals and semifinals on Wednesday in the 7A state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex, setting up an all-city final on Thursday at 4 p.m.

It will be the first trip to the state championship match in program history for the Jags, who defeated Auburn and McGill-Toolen on Wednesday.

Hoover is back in the state final for the first time since 2016 after knocking off Baker and Thompson.

Whichever program wins on Thursday will claim its first state title in program history.

In the quarterfinal round, Hoover swept Baker in three sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-11). Spain Park also dispatched Auburn with ease in straight sets (25-15, 25-15, 25-21).

In the semifinals, Hoover blew past Thompson in three sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-21), while Spain Park clawed out a four-set victory over McGill (23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24). The Jags surrendered the lead in the first set but returned the favor in the third set, rallying from 16-10 down to win.

Hoover and Spain Park were the top two seeds from the North Super Regional last week, with the Bucs downing the Jags in straight sets to earn the No. 1 seed.