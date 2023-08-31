Bucs, Jags embark on pivotal September

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback (10) throws a pass to Hoover running back LaMarion McCammon (3) during a game against Bob Jones High School in November 2022. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs (3) returns a kickoff during a game against Chelsea in October 2022. Prev Next

The Hoover and Spain Park high school football programs are in the same situation in some ways, but in different places in others.

Both teams have second-year head coaches this fall, with Wade Waldrop at Hoover and Tim Vakakes at Spain Park.

But the programs are not on the same plane when it comes to recent success. Waldrop’s task is to keep Hoover among the state’s best teams. Vakakes’ task is to return Spain Park to a similar echelon after not making the playoffs since 2017.

The month of September will be a proving ground of sorts for each team to set the tone for the season.

Hoover opens the season with a pair of non-region home games, against Auburn on Aug. 25 and Oak Grove (Miss.) on Sept. 1.

Spain Park opens the year at Calera on Aug. 25 and at home against Briarwood on Sept. 1. The Jags have lost to Briarwood each of the last two years, including a 23-21 defeat last fall.

Hoover heads to Spain Park on Sept. 8, as the two teams renew the city rivalry to begin Class 7A, Region 3 play for both squads. Hoover has reclaimed control of the series in recent years, winning the last seven games after Spain Park won twice in 2015. The Bucs took home a 24-10 victory last season.

Hoover plays another chief rival the following week, visiting Vestavia Hills on Sept. 15. Hoover claimed a 20-14 win over the Rebels last year, but needed a fourth-quarter comeback to overtake them. The Bucs have only dropped one of the last 16 meetings between the squads.

The Bucs finish out the month with a pair of home games, with a tough region game against Hewitt-Trussville and a non-region game against Mountain Brook. Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville squared off twice last year, with the Bucs winning 17-7 in the regular season and 28-11 in the second round of the playoffs.

Mountain Brook and Hoover are no longer region foes, but they have continued the series the last two years. Hoover claimed a 26-14 victory last fall and has won every meeting since 2014.

Spain Park begins region play with its two stoutest opponents right off the bat. Following the Hoover game, the Jags get a visit from four-time defending state champion Thompson on Sept. 15. The Jags have had no luck against the Warriors in recent years, with six straight losses decided by double digits.

The Jags then head to Vestavia Hills on Sept. 22 for what could be a key game in deciding both teams’ future playoff fortunes. Vestavia cruised to a 36-7 win in this matchup last season, and the Rebels have won five in a row in this series. Spain Park has scored seven points or fewer in each of the last four games against Vestavia.

Spain Park will take its open date on Sept. 29.

In October, both teams will wrap up the Region 3 slate with four more games. Spain Park also has a non-region game Nov. 2 to close out the regular season.