Bucs, Jags athletes recognized for strong seasons

Spain Park's Tatum Ahlemeyer (19) dribbles the ball guarded by Hewitt-Trussville's Lily Burford (17) during an area match at Spain Park High School on March 10. Hoover's Justin McDowell (3) heads the ball in a first-round Class 7A playoff game between the Bucs and Hornets at Hoover High School on May 1.

Several Hoover and Spain Park high school student-athletes have received accolades and been honored for accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.

Between the two schools, 12 athletes will be part of the AHSAA All-Star Week in Montgomery in mid-July. Those teams feature some of the top rising seniors in Alabama.

Jake Monk (golf), Caleb Thompson (golf), Roderick Bartenge (soccer), Mackenzie Richards (volleyball) and Kendyl Mitchell (volleyball) will represent the Bucs. Emma Fortier (golf), Wes Sauceda (golf), Luke Ballintine (golf), Sage Sovic (tennis), Maggie Daniel (softball), Ella Ussery (softball) and Tatum Ahlemeyer (soccer) will represent the Jags. They will all play in North-South all-star competitions during the week of July 17-21.

A number of baseball and softball players were recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association on the postseason all-state teams. Daniel and Katie Flannery of Spain Park were each named to the softball Class 7A first team after their stellar seasons.

Spain Park’s Ella Reed and Hoover’s Kaitlyn Raines, Bella Foran and Hannah Christian all were named to the second team. Carolyne Hecklinski made the list as honorable mention.

On the baseball side, three Jags were named first team. CJ Gross, Cole Edwards and Matthew Widra were all recognized for standout campaigns on the diamond. Hoover’s Mason Blasche was named second team, while Colin Rengering was listed as honorable mention.

Several soccer players made the list of all-state and all-metro players, as part of teams voted on by coaches throughout the area and state.

Ahlemeyer was selected first team all-state in all classifications. She was also named first team in 7A, along with Hoover’s Justin McDowell. Bear Gregory and Graham Houlditch of Hoover, and Spain Park’s Grant Walter and Jack Warram, were named second team 7A players.

Hoover’s Bartenge and James Lovoy, and Spain Park’s Caleb Sipin, were listed as honorable mention all-state.

Ahlemeyer, Maddie Davis and Reese Oldfield were all named first team all-metro from Spain Park, with Ahlemeyer being recognized as a co-captain on the team as well. From Hoover, Elise Marquardt also made first team.

On the girls second team, Hoover’s Allie Sanderson and Spain Park’s Addy Soehn were listed. Hoover’s Nneka Udeh and Sage Thomas, along with Spain Park’s Auryn Tillette, were honorable mention.

On the boys all-metro team, McDowell was named Metro Defender of the Year and was a first team selection. Gregory, Sipin and Walter were each named to the second team. Lovoy, Bartenge and Houlditch were named honorable mention, along with Spain Park’s Landon Tass, Lorenzo Garcia, Warram and Donovan Huyhn.