Bucs have high ceiling in 2022-23 season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Salim London (14) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Oxford’s Mike McGraw (10) during a game at Hoover High School in November 2021.

If the young Bucs stay together, there’s no telling what they could accomplish this season.

Hoover High School’s boys basketball team has a chance to be one of the best in the state, given the talent assembled on this year’s roster and the motivation created by last season’s disappointing finish.

“It’s refreshing to come to work with these guys every day,” third-year head coach Scott Ware said. “They show up every day with a willingness to get better than they were the day before.”

Hoover held a 16-3 record at the turn of the calendar last season but finished just 5-7 down the stretch and was eliminated in the area tournament. This year’s returning players have not forgotten that and have no intention of repeating it.

“They were a little disappointed how we finished the season last year, so they’ve taken that in the offseason and really pushed themselves,” Ware said.

The Bucs have five seniors this season who are looking to reverse the team’s fortunes this time around. Collectively, Ware praised the seniors’ leadership abilities. He characterized the group as one that isn’t necessarily the most vocal but sets a positive example every day.

Elijah Herron contributed some last year and will take on a bigger role this year. Jake Hatch has a chance to make a big impact after battling an injury last year. Noah McAfee returns, and Garian Denson will make a big impact once he fully assimilates into the team after the football team’s postseason run. Jonathan Caicedo moved in from Florida and adds to the roster in a significant manner.

Three sophomores will have a huge impact on this year’s team, as Jarett Fairley, Salim London and DeWayne Brown are back after contributing in a major way as freshmen. London was honorable mention all-state, Brown had a big season despite battling ankle injuries, and Fairley was a key cog as well.

Elijah Thomas and Bradley Shaw are the team’s juniors. Thomas had a big junior varsity season last year, eclipsing 30 points a few times. Shaw will also get back into the swing of things following football. Seneca Robinson and Cameron Torbor are sophomores.

“We’ve got talent,” Ware said. “Our goal is to try to take that talent and put it together in a way that’s best for the team.”

Hoover competes in Class 7A, Area 5, along with Vestavia Hills, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County, three teams that ought to be formidable this season.

“Everybody has really good coaches, really good players,” Ware said of the area. “If you don’t show up every night and play your game, you will lose.”

Hoover is also making a trip to Orlando for a tournament and will host the annual Big Orange Classic in December. There are other highlight games throughout the schedule, including a game against Grissom at Wallace State and games against Huffman, Spain Park, Huntsville and Homewood.

“As always, we have high expectations for ourselves,” Ware said. “That’s every year around here. That goes with the beast of working here at Hoover.”