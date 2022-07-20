Alabama Tamil Sangam to hold cricket tournament in Hoover July 22-24

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Birmingham Cricket League assemble for an opening ceremony at the Hoover Cricket Festival held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Alabama Tamil Sangam, a cultural organization established in 2011 to bring together people who speak the Tamil language (a language spoken in southern India and Sri Lanka) and share their culture, this weekend is holding a cricket tournament in Hoover.

The tournament will be at Hoover Sports Park East at 2649 Old Rocky Ridge Road on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 22-24).

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with the first round of men’s games and a debut women’s game, followed by an inauguration ceremony at 7 p.m. Play continues on Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. and picks back up on Sunday at 4 and concludes with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday.

This will be the first cricket tournament in Alabama played in The Hundred format, which features 100 balls per inning, according to Alabama Tamil Sangam.

Admission is free, and there will be free food for players and guests, music and live commentary.

The inaugural ceremony on Friday is scheduled to include a speech by Dr. Nusrat Jahna, a hematology oncology doctor at the UAB O’Neil Comprehensive Cancer Center. During the tournament, ATS will collect donations to fight breast cancer.