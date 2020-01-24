3 Bucs, Jags’ Barker named all-state

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park QB Harrison Barker (7) attempts a pass during a game against Vestavia Hills on Sept. 6 at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

The Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams were represented on the annual all-state football team, released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in December.

Three Hoover players were named to the Class 7A team, with offensive lineman David Bodden earning a first team nod. Defensive back Kory Chapman was named to the second team, and running back Anthony Hayes was named honorable mention. Spain Park quarterback Harrison Barker was a second-team selection.

Bodden, a 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound lineman for the Bucs, wrapped up his career with a stellar season and earned a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in December. For the season, Bodden recorded 63 pancakes and graded out at 83% or better in each of his 12 games. He was also named first team All-South Metro by Starnes Publishing.

Chapman was part of a strong Hoover defense and was recognized on the second team of the 7A all-state division. The free safety committed to Austin Peay on Christmas Day. Chapman had a knack for the ball, intercepting three passes on the year and recovering two fumbles, scoring a pair of touchdowns. He also posted 36 tackles on the season, 27 of them solo.

Hayes broke out in the second half of the 2019 season for the Bucs, as the 6-foot, 205- pound running back eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. He finished his senior season with 1,025 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes on the year for 285 yards, finding the end zone four more times. Against city rival Spain Park on Oct. 10, he toted the ball 27 times for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-35 win. Hayes was also a first-team selection for the All-South Metro team.

Barker earned second team all-state honors after guiding an explosive Spain Park passing attack. He completed 63% of his passes on the season (232 of 369) for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11-inch senior also found the end zone four times on the ground, accumulating 226 yards for the year.

Hoover finished 10-3 on the season and 6-1 in Region 3. The Bucs advanced to the 7A semifinals, where they were upended by Thompson for the second straight season. Hoover played much of the season without standout quarterback Robby Ashford, who returned for the playoff run, and still had double-digit wins.

“There were a lot of people that thought after the third game of the season, that there may be a chance that we don’t make it to the playoffs,” coach Josh Niblett said after the semifinal defeat. “They’re fighters. I saw a lot of kids grow up and mature. I saw a brotherhood grow together.”

Spain Park went 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the region. The Jags finished the year strong, notching wins over Oak Mountain and Shades Valley in their last three games.

“It wasn’t as successful as we wanted, but there were so many little subtitles and battles that we fought and learned from, and to me that is what high school football is all about,” Spain Park coach Shawn Raney said following the season finale. “Of course, I love winning a lot of games, but I also love these kids. They grew to learn and love each other, and that is what I love about coaching.”