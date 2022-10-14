24 college volleyball teams competing at Finley Center Friday & Saturday

× Expand Photo provided by Hoover Metropolitan Complex The Auburn University at Montgomery Warhawks

Twenty-four college volleyball teams from five states are rolling into Hoover for the Gulf South Volleyball Crossover tournament today and Saturday.

The tournament at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex features college teams from the Gulf South Conference, Sunshine State Conference and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, including last year’s NCAA Division II national champion, Tampa and seven other teams that made last year’s Division II tournament.

Matches begin today (Friday, Oct. 14) at 11:15 a.m. and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The teams come from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Games played in this tournament will impact NCAA regional rankings and postseason hopes.

“We are excited to partner with the Hoover Met Complex to bring some of the top teams in Division II volleyball to the Finley Center this October,” Gulf South Conference Commissioner Matt Wilson said in a press release. “One of these teams will advance to the NCAA National Championship in Seattle this fall, and the South Region Crossover will give fans a great look at these teams in mid-season form.”

Shannon Ealy, general manager at the Hoover Met Complex, said in a news release that his team is looking forward to hosting the tournament this year and excited about the impact on Hoover hotels, restaurants and shopping.

Tickets to the South Region Volleyball Crossover are available at Etix for $10 daily or a $15 full tournament pass. Children 5 and younger may attend the tournament for free. Cash is no longer accepted for ticket and concession purchases at the Finley Center. For more information, please visit gscsports.org.