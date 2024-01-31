2023 Metro South middle school football Players of the Year announced

by

Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson.

The Metro South eighth grade middle school football team.

Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson.

The Metro South seventh grade middle school football team.

Following the 2023 football season, the Metro South Players of the Year were recognized for their outstanding performances over the seventh and eighth grade football seasons.

Terry Gillespie from Hewitt-Trussville was named the seventh grade Coach of the Year, while Liberty Park’s Brent Brizendine and Hewitt-Trussville’s Scott Bromley earned eighth grade Coach of the Year honors.

Berry

7th: Jameer Hudson, Colton Spencer, Jakobie Bates, Crawford Portera

8th: Nicolas McKissic, Wyatt Baty, James Jones, JD Thompson

Bragg

7th: Brooks Beasley, Grayson Burdette, Nathaniel McCloy, Evan Storey

8th: Urijah Casey, Cohen Corbell, Mark Moody, Luke Pruitt

Bumpus

7th: Josiah Blair, Tyler Foran, Lake Hendricks, Phillip Maye

8th: Jerrell Anthony, Mario Gibbs, Rakaveon Goldsmith, Paxton Weatherly 

Chelsea 

7th: Bryant Wisdom, Cole Carroll, Aiden Skoglund, Caaleb Thomas 

8th: Hudson Picklesimer, TJ Spell, Noah Lee, Bronnor Sanders

Clay-Chalkville

7th: Markell Compton, Kaleb Martin, Kobe Booker, Kejuan Pryor 

8th: Christian Bennett Richardson, Rodriquez Penn, Markell Stephens, Oshea Abercrombie 

Helena 

7th: Logan Wormington, Christian Grant, Kellen Schultz, Tra’Veon Salter 

8th: Brayden Jackson, Emmanuel Compton, Will Tayloe, Maddox Johnson 

Hewitt-Trussville

7th: Jack Floyd, Hunter Futrell, Searcy Ellis, Daniel Williams 

8th: CJ Davis, Deonta Pickett, Michael Ross, Tyler Wilson 

Homewood 

7th: Andrew Knight, Juda Nix, Mac Abernathy, Jakari Haynes

8th: Quincy McGhee, Reid Goldstein, Tate Burdeshaw, Marcus McGhee

Liberty Park 

7th: William Dedmon, Caleb Hahn, Davis Heilbron, Grayson Roberts 

8th: Braxton Hunt, Nick Smith, Finley Williams, Preston Deal

Mountain Brook 

7th: Braylon Cooley, Brooks Essig, Slade Wood, Sam Young 

8th: Gray Anderson, Luke Carroll, Robinson Peer, Henry Singley 

Oak Mountain

7th: Angelo Petelos, Sam Zanthos, Silas Allday, Eli Byars 

8th: Brody Hughes, Clayton Cherry, Tucker Kelly, Eli Ervin 

Pizitz 

7th: Karter Floyd, Hudson Cearlock, Noland Williamson, Riley Dodd 

8th: Daniel Holmes, Hudson Mote, Charlie Allen, Lawson Manown 

Simmons 

7th: Briggs Patterson, Ian Maxwell, Harrison Swiney, Elijah Foster 

8th: Jamal Jones, Andrew Thompson, Alex Frymark, Jordon Ward

Thompson 

7th: Bralen Coleman, Isaiah Henley, Kingston Myers, Eli Ogles 

8th: Whit Goodwin, Dedrick Kimbrough, Maleek Billingsley, Mehkii Billingsley 

Jason Watson contributed to this report.