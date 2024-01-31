2023 Metro South middle school football Players of the Year announced

1 of 2
Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson.
The Metro South eighth grade middle school football team.
The Metro South seventh grade middle school football team.
Following the 2023 football season, the Metro South Players of the Year were recognized for their outstanding performances over the seventh and eighth grade football seasons.
Terry Gillespie from Hewitt-Trussville was named the seventh grade Coach of the Year, while Liberty Park’s Brent Brizendine and Hewitt-Trussville’s Scott Bromley earned eighth grade Coach of the Year honors.
Berry
7th: Jameer Hudson, Colton Spencer, Jakobie Bates, Crawford Portera
8th: Nicolas McKissic, Wyatt Baty, James Jones, JD Thompson
Bragg
7th: Brooks Beasley, Grayson Burdette, Nathaniel McCloy, Evan Storey
8th: Urijah Casey, Cohen Corbell, Mark Moody, Luke Pruitt
Bumpus
7th: Josiah Blair, Tyler Foran, Lake Hendricks, Phillip Maye
8th: Jerrell Anthony, Mario Gibbs, Rakaveon Goldsmith, Paxton Weatherly
Chelsea
7th: Bryant Wisdom, Cole Carroll, Aiden Skoglund, Caaleb Thomas
8th: Hudson Picklesimer, TJ Spell, Noah Lee, Bronnor Sanders
Clay-Chalkville
7th: Markell Compton, Kaleb Martin, Kobe Booker, Kejuan Pryor
8th: Christian Bennett Richardson, Rodriquez Penn, Markell Stephens, Oshea Abercrombie
Helena
7th: Logan Wormington, Christian Grant, Kellen Schultz, Tra’Veon Salter
8th: Brayden Jackson, Emmanuel Compton, Will Tayloe, Maddox Johnson
Hewitt-Trussville
7th: Jack Floyd, Hunter Futrell, Searcy Ellis, Daniel Williams
8th: CJ Davis, Deonta Pickett, Michael Ross, Tyler Wilson
Homewood
7th: Andrew Knight, Juda Nix, Mac Abernathy, Jakari Haynes
8th: Quincy McGhee, Reid Goldstein, Tate Burdeshaw, Marcus McGhee
Liberty Park
7th: William Dedmon, Caleb Hahn, Davis Heilbron, Grayson Roberts
8th: Braxton Hunt, Nick Smith, Finley Williams, Preston Deal
Mountain Brook
7th: Braylon Cooley, Brooks Essig, Slade Wood, Sam Young
8th: Gray Anderson, Luke Carroll, Robinson Peer, Henry Singley
Oak Mountain
7th: Angelo Petelos, Sam Zanthos, Silas Allday, Eli Byars
8th: Brody Hughes, Clayton Cherry, Tucker Kelly, Eli Ervin
Pizitz
7th: Karter Floyd, Hudson Cearlock, Noland Williamson, Riley Dodd
8th: Daniel Holmes, Hudson Mote, Charlie Allen, Lawson Manown
Simmons
7th: Briggs Patterson, Ian Maxwell, Harrison Swiney, Elijah Foster
8th: Jamal Jones, Andrew Thompson, Alex Frymark, Jordon Ward
Thompson
7th: Bralen Coleman, Isaiah Henley, Kingston Myers, Eli Ogles
8th: Whit Goodwin, Dedrick Kimbrough, Maleek Billingsley, Mehkii Billingsley
Jason Watson contributed to this report.