2021 Buccaneer Touchdown Club Golf Classic set for Aug. 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Bannister BTC2021GolfClassic1 David Bannister, left and former Hoover and Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson at the 2021 Buccaneer Touchdown Club Golf Classic.

The Hoover High School Buccaneer Touchdown Club’s 2022 Golf Classic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

There will be two start times — one at 8 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. More than 200 golfers already have signed up to play, but a handful more teams are welcome, said David Bannister, an officer with the club.

The cost to play is $250 for an individual, $750 for a foursome and $1,000 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. Lunch and drinks are included in the cost.The top three teams will receive awards, and awards will be given out for the longest drive and closest to the pin, Bannister said. There also will be a hole in one contest in hole No. 4. Anyone who hits a hole in one on that hole will win a 2022 Toyota vehicle, courtesy of Hoover Toyota, the title sponsor for the tournament, Bannister said.

New Hoover football coach Wade Waldrop will be teeing off with every team on hole No. 10 and be available for a photo with each team, Bannister said. The event is a great way for people to connect with Waldrop and support the Hoover football program, he said.

Last year’s Golf Classic drew about 140 golfers and raised $28,000, and the goal this year is $35,000, Bannister said.

To register for the tournament, go to gofan.co/app/events/619627?schoolid=AL1076. For more information, call Bannister at 205-936-4783.