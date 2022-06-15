166 high school basketball teams coming to Hoover for camp, all-star games

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) dribbles the ball as she moves towards the goal during the Class 7A Area 5 championship game against Oak Mountain at Hoover High School on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

More than 160 Alabama high school basketball teams, including teams from seven schools that won 2022 state championships, are coming to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this week for a team camp and all-star games.

The event is being held at the Finley Center on June 16-18 (Thursday-Saturday) and will be open to NCAA Division 1 men’s coaches, as well as the public, according to a press release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

There are 101 high school boys teams and 65 high school girls teams registered, AHSAA Assistant Director Devin Booth said in the press release.

Schools with teams that won 2022 state championships that are registered include Cullman and Plainview on the boys side and Hoover, Hazel Green, Guntersville, Prattville Christian and Pisgah on the girls side, the news release said.

All AHSAA members schools were eligible to participate in the event.

The NCAA Certified Recruiting Team Camp is being put on by the AHSAA, the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association and the Alabama Association of Basketball Coaches, in conjunction with the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA.

Each registered team is guaranteed a minimum of two games as part of the team camp. In conjunction with the team camp, the Alabama Association of Basketball Coaches will host a series of girls and boys all-star games. The AHSAA also is conducting an officials’ camp during the showcase with more than 200 officials expected to attend.

“We are very excited about the interest our schools are showing for this event,” Booth said in the press release. “This is a great learning opportunity for our coaches, teams and officials. Plus, it will provide great exposure for out student-athletes.”

The girls teams will play Thursday and Friday, and the boys teams will play Friday and Saturday.

NCAA Division 1 men’s coaches can attend the event beginning Friday, Booth said. Coaches from other divisions can attend the entire event. The NCAA Division I women’s coaches are in a dead period, but women’s coaches from other divisions as well as National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and junior college coaches are eligible to attend.

Advance tickets are $12.00 and are available for purchase through gofan.co through midnight, June 15. Beginning June 16, tickets must be purchased at the door of the Finley Center. The Finley Center will accept cash, credit cards or prepaid GOFAN tickets.