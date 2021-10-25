Trace Crossings’ Coleman named Counselor of Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trace Crossings Elementary School. Trace Crossings Elementary School counselor Terri Coleman was named the 2022 Alabama Counselor of the Year.

Trace Crossings Elementary School counselor Terri Coleman has been named the 2022 Alabama Counselor of the Year by the Alabama School Counseling Association.

Last year, the group named Coleman its Alabama Elementary Counselor of the Year, but this year she won the overall counseling award.

Her counseling program at Trace Crossings this past school year was named a “program of distinction” for implementing a comprehensive, data-driven school counseling program

In July, Coleman and Trace Crossings were recognized for having a “model program” by the American School Counselor Association at its annual gala in Las Vegas. Coleman is one of just 18 counselors in the country certified by the American School Counselor Association.

Coleman is in her 13th year as a school counselor and is in her sixth year at Trace Crossings. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a master’s degree and educational specialist degree in school counseling from the University of West Alabama.

She lives in Hoover, is married with three children and was recently selected as a member of the fifth class of Leadership Hoover.