Three music groups from Hoover schools to perform this week at BJCC

Photo from Alabama Music Educators Association website The Symphonic Winds concert band at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama, is scheduled to perform at the Alabama Music Educators Association professional development conference at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birminbgham, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo courtesy of Alabama Music Educators Association website The Trace Singers from Trace Crossings Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, is scheduled to perform at the Alabama Music Educators Association professional development conference at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Photo courtesy of Spain Park High School Band This flute ensemble from Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, is scheduled to perform at the Alabama Music Educators Association professional development conference at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Ensemble member include Briana Faison, Zoey Hewitt, Zachary Lin, Emma Nikolic, Maddie Pope and Lilia Sokol.

Three music groups from Hoover City Schools were chosen to perform this week at the Alabama Music Educators Association professional development conference in Birmingham.

The Hoover High School Symphonic Winds, an auditioned group of the highest achieving band members in the school, is the first of the three to perform from 8:10 to 9 p.m. in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Theatre. The symphonic winds, now conducted by Ryan Fitchpatrick, has achieved superior ratings at music performance assessments for 25 consecutive years.

The other two groups from Hoover City Schools both perform at 1 p.m. The Trace Singers, a group of 30 fifth graders from Trace Crossings Elementary School, are scheduled to perform from 1 to 1:25 p.m. in the BJCC Theatre. The choir, which practices Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before school, is directed by Lisa Latham.

Also, a six-member flute ensemble from Spain Park High School is scheduled to perform from 1 to 1:40 p.m. in the BJCC East Ballroom lobby. Members of the flute ensemble are Briana Faison, Zoey Hewitt, Zachary Lin, Emma Nikolic, Maddie Pope and Lilia Sokol. Their director is Barbara Harrington.

Conference tickets are required for performances in the theater, but lobby performances do not require a ticket. All three groups had to apply to be considered for performances. About 40 choirs and instrumental groups, from elementary school to college, were selected to perform at the conference, which runs from Wednesday night to Saturday.