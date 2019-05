Ă— Expand Photo courtesy of Clare Johnson. The Spain Park Mountain Bike Club.

Spain Park Mountain Bike Club team is made up of students in grades 6-12 from Berry Middle and Spain Park High School.

The team competes through NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association), with more than 30 teams across the state and hundreds of riders.

At the end of the season in May, Spain Park finished fourth overall in Division 1, with several riders earning top rankings.

Submitted by Clare Johnson.