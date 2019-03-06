Spain Park teacher under investigation for using racial slur in race relations discussions

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama

A Spain Park High School teacher is being investigated for allegedly using the n-word during race relations discussions with students on Tuesday, a school system spokesman said.

This follows the release of a video online this weekend showing Hoover and Spain Park high school students making racist and anti-Semitic comments.

One student said that without the Holocaust, Jews would be running the world. Other students said they needed all the n------ gone and that they should be placed in concentration camps. The video has been shared broadly across the country and sparked outrage.

Spain Park High School students asked administrators to have some sort of schoolwide activity to address the situation, school system spokesman Jason Gaston said.

Spain Park Principal Larry Giangrosso met with each grade for about 20 minutes in the school theater on Tuesday and talked with them about the video and the hurt and damage that it has caused, Gaston said. His goal was to “reinforce the culture of respect we try to reinforce every day,” Gaston said.

The principal also encouraged teachers to have discussions about racism in classrooms. One white teacher allegedly used the n-word in a way that some students found offensive.

Gaston said the allegation is being investigated but there was nothing further he could say at this time.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy on Monday said she wants to make sure that all people are respected — African-Americans, whites, Latinos, Asians and Hispanics.

She said school officials were studying their options regarding whether any discipline was merited for the students involved in the video, but noted the video was not made on school property.

“I have no control over the things that people choose to do outside of that to which I have jurisdiction, but we are exceptionally sad and disappointed that this would either A) be the attitude of some of our young people or B) whatever would prompt them to have such conversations,” Murphy said.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Monday said the city of Hoover condemns racism and hatred in any form, at any place or any time.

“We certainly are very disturbed over that video that circulated on social media,” Brocato said. “It’s not something we’re proud of. It’s not something that represents us in any way.

“We know that our city is a diverse city that attracts people from all over, from all walks of life, and they come here for the opportunity to live in peace and harmony among each other and for their children to get a great education,” Brocato said. “I want the world to know that that is what this city is about.”

Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, the city’s lone black councilman, said he was saddened by the words and thoughts of the children in the video.

“There is no excuse for hate speech; or hate for that matter,” Murphy said. “This does not represent our city. As a parent, I sincerely pray for all of the parents represented in the video — whether they are also struggling with the same hate or are simply blindsided by their children’s thoughts. There is precedent for the school district to take action even though the conversation did not happen on school grounds. I have full confidence in school leadership on handling this situation.”

Gaston today said school officials are still looking into whether any further action is merited in regard to the video.

Meanwhile, Gordon Stewart, the owner and general manager of Hoover Toyota, put out a message on his dealership’s Facebook page, saying one of the teenagers heard in the video was his daughter.

“We believe, that in the moment, she acted completely outside her character and certainly outside the morals and principles that we worked hard to instill in her throughout her lifetime,” Stewart wrote. “Our family, Mackenzie included, blatantly reject all forms of racism or bigotry and the sentiments from this video do not accurately reflect her or our true feelings. This experience has proven to be a crucial lesson in her maturity and she directly expresses her heartfelt apologies for her insensitivities. We are all truly sorry for Mackenzie’s actions.”

Meanwhile, Ali Massoud, who graduated from Hoover High School in 2011, drafted a letter to the new principal at Hoover High School, asking Principal John Montgomery to take meaningful action to address the video.

“Some of us were shocked and appalled that this language was coming from Hoover High School students,” Massoud wrote. “Others were not surprised because we had heard similar comments during our time there. This is not an isolated incident. It has been happening and will continue to happen unless we address the issue.”

Massoud suggested the school collaborate with community leaders to address racism and develop a program or workshop for students, or perhaps take students on a field trip to visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery and learn about why racism is so damaging to their nation and community.

“We have the chance to lead the way and serve as an example of how to respond to ignorance with wisdom, humility, and empathy,” Massoud wrote. “Please do not wait for this to blow over, because it may very well blow up. Capitalize on it and use it as a learning opportunity to teach students an important lesson that cannot be found in their textbooks.”