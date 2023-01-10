Spain Park mock trial team wins state competition, headed to nationals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools The 2022-23 senior mock trial team from Spain Park High School won first place in the Alabama Youth Judicial State Mock Trial Competition in Montgomery, Alabama and qualified to go to the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, in May 2023.

The Hoover Board of Education on Monday night honored a team of six seniors from Spain Park High School who recently won the Youth Judicial State Mock Trial Tournament in Montgomery.

The students are part of Spain Park’s Law Academy and beat out 47 other teams around the state and now move on to the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, in May, said Sherea Harris-Turner, spokeswoman for the Hoover school district.

This was the fourth year in a row that a team from Spain Park has won the state competition and the 11th time in the past 12 years Spain Park made it into the final trial at the state competition, team member Abigail Linderman said. This time, Spain Park defeated UMS-Wright in the final trial to capture the state victory, she said. Last year’s winning team from Spain Park placed second nationally in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“We have some pretty big shoes to fill this year,” Linderman told the Hoover school board Monday night. “We are honored to have the opportunity to represent Alabama, Hoover, the school system and our families. … Thank you for giving kids like us a chance to have all of these opportunities — opportunities to represent the state, our families, our community and our school. I think I speak for our whole team when I say that we take that job very seriously.”

