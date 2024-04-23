Spain Park, Hoover high schools make U.S. News top 11 in Alabama for 2024

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama

Spain Park and Hoover high schools both were ranked among the top 11 public high schools in Alabama, according to 2024 rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Spain Park came in seventh in the state, and Hoover was ranked No. 11.

Here’s the magazine’s complete Top 11 public high schools in Alabama:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery New Century Demo High School, Huntsville Homewood High School Mountain Brook High School Vestavia Hills High School James Clemens High School, Madison Spain Park High School, Hoover Hewitt-Trussville High School Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County Hoover High School

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on college readiness, achievement on state proficiency tests, graduation rates, percentage of students taking and passing Advanced Placement tests, and performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Spain Park, which ranked No. 923 nationally out of more than 25,000 public high schools, had a 95% graduation rate and had 54% of students take at least one AP exam and 42% of students pass at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. Forty-seven percent of Spain Park students were deemed proficient in math, while 50% were deemed proficient in reading and 53% were deemed proficient in science.

Sixty-one percent of Spain Park students are white, while 39% are in minority groups, and 28% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama

Hoover High, which ranked No. 1,139 nationally, had a 91% graduation rate and had 42% of students take at least one AP exam and 31% of students pass at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. Fifty-three percent of Hoover High students were deemed proficient in math, while 51% were deemed proficient in reading and 58% were deemed proficient in science.

Fifty-two percent of Hoover High students are white, while 48% are in minority groups, and 32% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

See more about Spain Park High School’s ranking here, Hoover High School’s ranking here and more on all Alabama schools here.