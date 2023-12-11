Shades Mountain Elementary closed Monday, Dec. 11, due to power outage

× Expand Shades Mountain Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama

Shades Mountain Elementary School will be closed Monday, Dec. 11, due to a power outage at the school, and the day will be considered an e-learning day for students, officials said late Sunday night.

A power outage resulted from the tornadoes that blew through Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham on Sunday confirmed two short tornado tracks occurred. One EF1 tornado with 100 mph winds was just north of Lakeshore Parkway and ran generally from the Wildwood area to Samford University, and a second EF1 tornado with 90 mph winds hit from Brookwood Village in Mountain Brook to the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, the weather service said.

Electricity was lost at Shades Mountain Elementary School and had not been restored as of 10 p.m., so it was increasingly uncertain whether all the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and other electricity network-reliant systems would be fully operational by the time school is supposed to start Monday, the school system said in a news release.