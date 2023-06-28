School board names Jennifer Hogan principal at Hoover High School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools Jennifer Hogan is the new principal at Hoover High School, effective July 1, 2023.

The Hoover Board of Education today approved Jennifer Hogan as the new principal at Hoover High School, bringing back a familiar face to the school.

Hogan, who has a total of 27 years in education, worked at Hoover High as a teacher from 2009 to 2011 and then as assistant principal for 10 years before “retiring” in 2021.

At least she thought she had retired. Upon leaving Hoover, Hogan was invited to work as a consultant with The Hope Institute at Samford University, helping schools create a culture of strong character in K-12 schools.

She has been doing that for the past two years and pursuing a doctorate in education. When Hoover High’s current principal, John Montgomery, announced he was retiring, several people encouraged her to apply for the job, she said.

At first, she said no, but as she talked with several out-of-state educators whom she admires, she determined it was the right move to make. Working with the Hope Institute the past two years has prepared her even more for this job than if she had moved into the role straight from an assistant principal position, she said.

“I’m very excited,” Hogan said. “I love Hoover and want to be able to serve the community, the students and the teachers and just take us to the next level.”

Hogan, a graduate of the former Berry High School, began her career as a science teacher and coach in 1992 at Pelham High School and stayed there four years. She got out of education and ran a gym with her husband for two years but then decided to give education another try.

She went to Vestavia Hills High School, where she spent six years as a teacher and coach and then three years as an assistant principal. She then was principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School for two years before coming to Hoover.

In 2018, Hogan was named Alabama’s Assistant Principal of the Year and was one of three finalists for National Assistant Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Hogan starts the Hoover High principal job officially on July 1. She said she plans to focus on the culture and climate of the school and looks forward to talking with students and teachers about that.

“I’ve been away for two years,” she said. “I want to listen to them, and we want to build something great together.”