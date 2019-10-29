Riverchase Day School runs lemonade stands to battle childhood cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Day School Riverhase Day School lemonade stands 2019 1 Students and parents at Riverchase Day School in September 2019 ran lemonade stands to raise money to helps patients at Children's of Alabama hospital battle childhood cancer and blood disorders. Here, Connor and Callie Chernausek and their mom, Jessica Chernausek, at their stand in Riverchase.

Students and parents at Riverchase Day School recently had the opportunity to set up lemonade stands at neighborhood parks and businesses and outside their homes to raise money to battle childhood cancer and blood disorders.

The effort was done in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September and in honor of Charlie Jean Reeder, the daughter of 3-year-old kindergarten teacher Amanda Reeder who was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer at the age of 2.

While a student at Riverchase Day School, Charlie Jean began a 14-month battle filled with five intense chemotherapy treatments, 21 radiation treatments, surgery to remove a tumor and an aggressive stem cell transplant. This past June, she celebrated her five-year post-therapy check-up and is considered a survivor.

Riverchase Day School set up a fund to honor Charlie Jean in 2018 and uses money raised for the fund to assist children battling cancer or blood disorders at Children’s of Alabama hospital.This year’s lemonade stand effort raised $3,690.13 for the Charlie Jean Fund.