Rigby Perrien named 2024 Miss Spain Park

Twenty-two young women participated in the 2024 beauty walk at Spain Park High School Saturday night.

Rigby Perrien, a senior who plays on the Spain Park volleyball team, was crowned Miss Spain Park among 12 seniors who took part in that competition, and Avery Buczek, a freshman who is on the Spain Park Dazzlers dance team, was crowned Miss Junior Spain Park among 10 freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

Each young lady began the night by introducing themselves in an opening number, wearing Spain Park High School attire. They then took part in an evening gown walk before the top five were named for Miss Spain Park and top three were named for Miss Junior Spain Park.

Other finalists for Miss Spain Park were first runner-up Ella Kendall, second runner-up Mia Starr, third runner-up Sarah Brown and fourth runner-up Anna Jordan. The other finalists for Miss Junior Spain Park were first runner-up Sadie Brewer and second runner-up Ann Ellis Harper.

Starr also was named Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality, while Ella Gant was named the People’s Choice winner.

The winners were crowned by 2023 Miss Spain Park Lilli Ann Kolb. The emcee for the night was Miss University of Alabama 2024 Marissa Luna.