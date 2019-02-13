POP School Scouts renovate play space at Ronald McDonald House

× Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School Girl Scouts Girl Scouts from Troop #30150 in the new play space they renovated at Ronald McDonald House.

Four Prince of Peace Catholic School Girl Scouts completely renovated the toddler play area at the Ronald McDonald House.

Brooke Johnson, Maura Martin, Rezi Ubogu and Elizabeth Goh gave the space a fresh coat of paint and restocked the shelves with books and purchased new toys. Funds for this project came from the proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales. The Girl Scouts’ goal was to make the play area fun and inviting for children staying at Ronald McDonald House while they or their siblings receive medical treatment.

On Feb. 4, the Girl Scouts held their big reveal and leaders from Ronald McDonald House, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama and Prince of Peace Catholic School were in attendance. After the reveal, the Girl Scouts were able to see firsthand the children enjoying the reopened space.

These young ladies are part of Girl Scout Troop #30150, led by parishioner Beth Martin. They selected this project as their final step to earn the Silver Award, the highest award a Cadette Girl Scout can earn.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School Girl Scouts