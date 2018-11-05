PoP participates in service for Red Ribbon Week

× Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School Students collect donated socks for the homeless during Red Ribbon Week. Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School.

Prince of Peace Catholic School celebrated National Red Ribbon Week Oct. 22-26 by promoting a week of service to others.

On Monday of that week, students donated socks to be given to Catholic Social Services for distribution to the homeless. On Tuesday, students performed a quick cleanup around the campus. Wednesday, students donated hundreds of single serve applesauce and fruit cups for the weekend backpack ministry’s outreach to local hungry students.

The next day, students wrote letters of encouragement to those affected by the recent Florida hurricane. On Friday, students donated healthy snacks that were given to local first responders.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School