POP garage sale raises $11,000

The Prince of Peace high school youth group and the Knights of Columbus are pleased to announce that their recent garage sale netted the youth group over $11,000. This annual fundraiser for the youth group received a record number of donations this year.

Members of the youth group and Knights organized and priced the donated items during the week prior to the sale and also offered home pick up for larger furniture items. Shoppers lined up outside the doors early on sale day to be the first to purchase furniture, clothing, electronics, children’s toys, books and other household items.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Parish

