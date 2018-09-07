POP garage sale raises $11,000

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Parish Representatives from the POP high school youth group and the Knights of Columbus. From left to right: Mandy Burmester, Lauren Atchison, Tony Phillips, Debra Spuhler, Jeff Murai, Deborah Buford, Adam Jusino, Ashley Seger, Bradley Murai, Anna Sewell, Ben Chambless, Gerald Buford, Brian Cuevas and Jeff Allen.

The Prince of Peace high school youth group and the Knights of Columbus are pleased to announce that their recent garage sale netted the youth group over $11,000. This annual fundraiser for the youth group received a record number of donations this year.

Members of the youth group and Knights organized and priced the donated items during the week prior to the sale and also offered home pick up for larger furniture items. Shoppers lined up outside the doors early on sale day to be the first to purchase furniture, clothing, electronics, children’s toys, books and other household items.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Parish