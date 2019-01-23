Douglas Frederick wins Prince of Peace 2019 geography bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School Prince of Peace Catholic School’s 2019 Geography Bee winner Douglas Frederick (center) and runners-up Sara Sypeck (left) and Laura Granger (right).

Douglas Frederick, a Prince of Peace Catholic School eighth grade student, won the school’s annual National Geographic Bee. The bee is conducted every year as a celebration of learning geography.

He was among 165 students in grades 5-8 in the preliminary competition at POP. The field was narrowed to 10 finalists, who competed for the school title.

Douglas will now take a written test to qualify for the state level Bee held at Samford University this spring. The winner there will go on to compete at the National Geography Bee, held in Washington, D.C. in May.

Douglas is the son of Scott and Lisa Frederick of Hoover.

Runners up were Sara Sypeck and Laura Granger.

The National Geographic Bee is an annual contest sponsored by the National Geographic Society. It’s open to students in fourth through eighth grade in participating schools.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School