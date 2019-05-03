Prince of Peace students win big at art show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Prince of Peace students recently participated in the diocesan art show.

Fifty-two Prince of Peace Catholic School students won ribbons at the diocesan art show at John Paul II High School in Huntsville on April 6.

Eighth grade student Nick Hernandez won a first place ribbon in the drawing category and also won a Diocesan Award, which is given to one elementary, middle and high school student as the best of the best at the show. Nick’s drawing of a giraffe is being framed and will be placed on display in the Diocese of Birmingham’s office.

Catholic elementary and high schools from around the diocese sent hundreds of pieces of art in to be judged in the categories of printmaking, collage, mixed media, painting and drawing. Every school was permitted to send 10 pieces of art per grade to the contest. The 204 first, second, third and honorable mention pieces for grades kindergarten through 12 were displayed at the show.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.