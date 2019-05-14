POP student to study at Wake Forest University

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School Doug Frederick

This July, Prince of Peace Catholic School student Doug Frederick will study at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

As a result of his excellent SAT test scores, Doug is participating in the Duke University Talent Identification Program’s Summer Studies Program, which offers high-achieving students in grades 7-10 (Doug is a rising eighth grader) an opportunity to live in dorms on campus and take a class of their choice.

The class is equivalent to one year of a high school class or one semester of a college course. Doug qualified for both state and grand recognition in the Duke TIP for his scores.

Doug has selected the class “Business Strategy: Beyond the Lemonade Stand,” which is offered at Wake Forest. There are 11 other colleges across the country in the program, all offering different courses.

He is the son of Lisa and Scott Frederick of Hoover.

This year, 86 students in grades 4-7 at Prince of Peace were recognized by the Duke Talent Identification Program as high achieving students. One of those, Anna "Cassidy" Sharpe, daughter of Clay and Elizabeth Sharpe, qualified for state recognition on the basis of her ACT score.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.