Metro Roundup: Shelby County Teachers of the Year honored

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools Shelby County schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks, at left, poses for a photo with the district's Teachers of the Year: Montevallo High School English teacher Beth House, Chelsea Park Elementary first grade teacher Sarah Cooley, Oak Mountain Middle sixth grade math teacher Jeff Norris, along with Shelby County Schools Education Foundation Director Bethany Ivey and state Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover.

The Shelby County school system recently selected teachers from Chelsea Park Elementary School, Oak Mountain Middle School and Montevallo High School as the district's Teachers of the Year.

Sarah Cooley, a first-grade teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary, was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Jeff Norris, a sixth-grade teacher at Oak Mountain Middle, was named Middle School Teacher of the Year, and Beth House, an English teacher at Montevallo High, was named High School Teacher of the Year.

Each of the winners was awarded a $1,000 classroom grant from the Shelby County legislative delegation.

All of the teachers in the Shelby County system who were nominated by their individual schools were honored Dec. 6 at a reception at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center sponsored by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

“It is truly special to get to celebrate each one of these incredible educators who go above and beyond to serve the students of Shelby County,” said Bethany Ivey, director of the foundation.

Here's more information about each of the overall winners

Elementary Teacher of the Year

Cooley is in her 17th year of teaching. In her video that was shown during the reception, she said she loves seeing her students grow and the relationships that are made every year.

Several of her current and former students described her as sweet, kind and always helping people in need and agreed she was very deserving of this honor.

“She has the drive to make learning fun,” said fellow first grade teacher Lana Morris. “She is so creative and comes up with so many things. She always makes sure the kids have hands-on activities. She's really dedicated to making sure there's imaginative play and creativity in all the things the kids do.”

Within the last year, Cooley designed and created an Imagination Lab at Chelsea Park Elementary and had her first book, “Celebrating Christmas,” published.

Chelsea Park Elementary Principal Mary Anderson said Cooley puts 110% into everything she does, going above and beyond in her classroom.

“Her instruction is top notch,” Anderson said. “She definitely makes learning fun for all of her students. She's just a go-getter. She will do whatever it takes to get the job done, and she's a positive role model for others. She’s been an amazing teacher to all the students that have graced her doors.”

Cooley said receiving this award means so much to her. “I love teaching here, and I think we all are deserving of Teacher of the Year," she said. "I definitely appreciate it, and I definitely feel honored.”

Middle School Teacher of the Year

Norris is in his 18th year in education and also has been an assistant principal and principal during his tenure.

In his video, one of his co-workers described Norris as one of the most innovative teachers, adding that his class is fun but also pushes the children to do their best. She continued by saying he expects a lot from them but loves them at the same time.

“I think the kids know that he cares about them, and it's a unique teacher that can pull all that together and make that happen,” she said. “He has the unique ability to tap into what the kids love, and it makes them excited about learning.”

His students described him as caring and kind and someone they will always remember.

Oak Mountain Middle School Principal Larry Hanyes described Norris as one of the more versatile teachers he has seen, enthusiastic and energetic.

“His classrooms are full of action every day,” Haynes said. “He makes it look easy, but to go and set up the class and have great lessons going for two straight days, then he completely changes the class and has it set up again in a different way. This isn't something that goes on every now and then. It goes on all the time. It is challenging for the students, but at the same time they are truly learning.”

Norris quoted Todd Whitaker, who said, “The best thing about teaching is that it matters, and the hardest thing about teaching is that it matters every day.” To hear the kind words from his students and colleagues was eye-opening and humbling, he said.

High School Teacher of the Year

Montevallo High School Principal Steve Bromley said House is dependable, optimistic, has a positive attitude and loves what she does. The school is very grateful to have her, he said.

Her students described her as positive, uplifting, compassionate and welcoming, saying she is connected with everybody and really cares about her students, going above and beyond to help.

Her co-workers said she was a great role model for what a teacher needs to be and she was so deserving of the award.

“It's an honor,” House said. “It feels good to be recognized. Honestly, in the classroom there’s not a lot of day-to-day recognition, so it’s nice for your peers to recognize you in that way.”